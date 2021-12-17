ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah officials urge social media monitoring after school threats

By Hayley Crombleholme, KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School threats are being seen across the country, and some school districts believe they could be connected to a TikTok trend. Granite School District officials urged parents this week to monitor their children's social media. They said schools and law enforcement can’t monitor tens of thousands...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Student removed from Holland High School after administrators learned about social media threat

HOLLAND, Michigan — A student was removed from Holland High School Monday after school administrators and authorities learned about a threatening social media post. The Interim Superintendent of Holland Public Schools Nick Cassidy said school administrators learned about the threat from other students, concerned parents and tips from the safety app OK2Say.
HOLLAND, MI
MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL RECEIVES 7,500 E-MAILS FROM PARENTS, SENDS 52 CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTERS, MULTIPLE SCHOOLS DROP MASK MANDATE POLICIES

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the e-mail inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 e-mails to that inbox, a majority of which are from concerned parents and some students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders.
MISSOURI STATE
Criminal investigation approved for threats in San Juan School District

BLANDING, Utah (KUTV) — The San Juan County Attorney has received approval from a judge to begin a criminal investigation into threats in the San Juan School District. This comes after schools in the district turned to remote learning Friday, in response to a number of school threats. “We’re...
BLANDING, UT
Utah teacher named in school threat considers resigning

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A veteran Utah teacher named as a target in a school threat this week told 2New in an exclusive interview she may resign her position before the end of Christmas break. "When I saw and read from the screen shot of the threat that had...
UTAH STATE
Utah teacher quits over 'toxic environment' of growing student misbehavior

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah teacher has resigned over what he calls a "toxic environment" with increasing cases of students misbehaving. Scott Henderson told KUTV 2News it’s part of a larger challenge that many teachers are struggling with. “You have kids who are violent towards teachers,” Henderson...
UTAH STATE
Colorado schools’ winter break offers window to prepare for omicron

Nearly 29% of Colorado children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against COVID. | Emily Elconin / Chalkbeat. Gov. Jared Polis is urging parents to get their children vaccinated and schools to ramp up testing to reduce disruptions in January from the highly transmissible omicron variant, but he gave no indication he’ll deviate from allowing school districts to set their own COVID policies.
COLORADO STATE
Experts stress importance of discussing school threats with children

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Classes are out for winter break following a week of threats made to schools throughout Utah and across the country. Some districts have asked parents to monitor their kid’s social media. One local therapist told 2News if you find your child is making these kinds of threats, it’s important to try and get to the root of why.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police: East High student arrested after bringing gun to school

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police on Friday arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, resource officers recovered both a weapon and ammunition from the student. Administrators at the school alerted officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
December 22 data: UDOH reports an estimated 30% Utah COVID-19 cases are omicron

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health reported that they estimate at least 30% of all Utah COVID-19 cases are that of the omicron variant. UDOH noted that, on their COVID-19 dashboard, the data only says there have been seven confirmed cases, however, UDOH estimates there are many more cases based on their knowledge of the variant.
UTAH STATE
Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher?

Cafeteria workers, secretaries and bus drivers could serve as substitute teachers in their district under legislation that awaits a decision from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation would allow school districts to temporarily use school support staff to fill in as substitutes without any college credits. The law applies to support staff already working in a […] The post Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Intermountain Healthcare outlines omicron spread in Utah ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The medical director for Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital confirms the Omicron variant will likely be the dominant coronavirus variant in Utah by Christmas or soon after. Dr. Patrick Carroll included that information in a Wednesday morning update from Intermountain Healthcare. Carroll focused on...
UTAH STATE
ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES

