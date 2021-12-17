Salute To The Smiling Killer From This Season Of ‘Survivor’

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor‘s three-hour finale event on Wednesday averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick from its previous December finale but delivering the night’s largest audience and tying Masked Singer in the demo.
TVLine readers gave both Season 41 and its finale average grades of “C-“; get caught up on Nick Caruso’s ongoing Survivor finale coverage.
Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer finale averaged 4.5 mil and a 0.9 (reader grade “B+”); read recap.
Among NBC’s special holiday episodes, Young Rock drew 3 mil/0.5, followed by Kenan‘s 2.1 mil/0.3 and Mr. Mayor‘s 1.9 mil/0.3. Leading out of (groan) A Very Chrisley Christmas (1.5 mil/0.2), a rerun of a Kelly Clarkson special did 1.9 mil/0.2.
