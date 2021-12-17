ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salute To The Smiling Killer From This Season Of ‘Survivor’

By Giri Nathan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many people, over the last two years the fruitful hobbies and hangouts of my regular life were sacrificed to a new pastime: consuming about a dozen seasons of Survivor in sporadic binges. I’m not yet a true connoisseur of the show, and given steady progress in epidemiology, I will not...

TheWrap

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Finale Recap: And The Winner Is…

Spoiler alert! Proceed with extreme caution if you have not yet watched Episode 13 of “Survivor” Season 41. After 13 episodes and 26 days, “Survivor” has crowned its Season 41 Sole Survivor: Erika Casupanan. There’s a lot to unpack in the three-hour finale, which began with...
TV SERIES
CBS 58

Spoiler: Survivor 41 winner joins CBS 58 to talk about the season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you haven't watched the season finale of Survivor 41, then you may want to stop reading now. Five players walked into the finale hoping to win the million dollar prize, but Erika Casupanan took it home. Casupanan made history has the first Canadian winner of...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor 42: Jeff Probst shares intel on NEXT season

One season ends, and another begins. Well, not quite. But at the conclusion of the Survivor 41 finale and after-show, we did get our official first look at Survivor 42 when CBS unleashed a preview showing footage from the next season of the reality franchise. Season 42 was shot in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 12

Did a truth bomb change the trajectory of the game?. On Survivor Season 41 Episode 12, we inched ever so closer to the conclusion as more details about the past came to light. Meanwhile, the winner of the latest immunity challenge threatened to detract from the big plan. Who did...
TV SERIES
Person
Jeff Probst
CBS DFW

‘Survivor 41’ – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor

The new curveball is exactly the twist Xander says he needs. He wants everyone else weak so that he can rise and finish strong!. Meanwhile, the rest of the players are focused on Deshawn’s outburst from the last Tribal Council – or as he phrased it, “truth bomb.” Deshawn’s “truth bomb” was how Erika doesn’t plan to take Heather to the end, even though they’ve been so close. Now, Erika is pissed at Deshawn for this chaos he stirred – even Heather is shaken up and refuses to chat to her about it. At this point, Deshawn is taking full ownership for most of it because he just wants to “blow up her spot” any way he can.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’: Erika Casupanan Wins Season 41

Following a pretty grueling and crazy season, Erika Casupanan was dubbed the official winner of the Season 41 of CBS’ hit series ‘Survivor.’. According to Hollywood Life, five players were left in Survivor Season 41’s finale. They were Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden, and Erika Casupanan. During the episode, there were only three days left of the competition. The five contestants had to start over on a new island. They had no food or shelter.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TV Ratings: Survivor Season Finale Outdraws The Masked Singer's

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor‘s three-hour finale event on Wednesday averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick from its previous December finale but delivering the night’s largest audience and tying Masked Singer in the demo. TVLine readers gave both Season 41 and its finale average grades of “C-“; get caught up on Nick Caruso’s ongoing Survivor finale coverage. Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer finale averaged 4.5 mil and a 0.9 (reader grade “B+”); read recap. Among NBC’s special holiday episodes, Young Rock drew 3 mil/0.5, followed by Kenan‘s 2.1 mil/0.3 and Mr. Mayor‘s 1.9 mil/0.3. Leading out of (groan) A Very Chrisley Christmas (1.5 mil/0.2), a rerun of a Kelly Clarkson special did 1.9 mil/0.2. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
Vulture

Succession Season-Finale Recap: Killer Instinct

There’s a scene late in the first season of Succession where Kendall, Roman, and Shiv get together in the boathouse on the evening before Shiv’s wedding. (No one remembered to ask Connor, of course.) They smoke pot. They crack a few jokes. They muse about old times when perhaps they weren’t hurting each other at their father’s behest. Then Ken asks them to come together for a hug. He knows this may be the last time they’ll ever get the chance because he’s cut a deal with Sandy and Stewy for the “bear hug” that will wrest control of Waystar from the family — and on the day of Shiv’s wedding, no less.
TV SERIES
