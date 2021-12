After a final inspection at the end of the line, we whack on some numberplates and hit the road, but not without a brief lap of the city so intrinsic to this car’s production. Since the shipyards and coal mines shut, Sunderland has had two major organs pumping optimism around it – its football club and its car factory. The former has been stuck in a third-division groove for years. The Mackem folk could do with the latest Qashqai being Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO