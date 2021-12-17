ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rod Stewart and Son Plead Guilty to Battery in 2019 Altercation

By Bryan Rolli
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in a case dating back to an altercation on New Year’s Eve 2019 at a Florida resort. Stewart and son Sean were ordered to appear in court after allegedly attacking a security guard at the Breakers resort in Palm Beach....

