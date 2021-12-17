ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why No Household Name From ‘The Voice?’

By Symphreona Clark
 6 days ago

In more than a dozen seasons, NBC’s “The Voice” defied the odds and lasted longer than most talent shows that premiered in a post-”American Idol” world. But season after season and a rotating roster of high-profile celebrity coaches, the winners haven’t gone on to have memorable...

Outsider.com

Girl Named Tom Wins ‘The Voice’ Season 21

Alright! The results are in and the winner of Season 21 of The Voice is Girl Named Tom!. The Team Kelly trio will be known all over the country after this. When the contest started, the siblings were one of the favorites from the beginning. There were so many great performers and performances over the weeks. However, there is just one group standing above the rest.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Why Ariana Grande Ran Away From Her 'The Voice' Co-Star Blake Shelton on Stage

Ariana Grande had to put the jets on to save her glam from Blake Shelton while competing against her fellow The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, on Jimmy Fallon's new Peacock show That's My Jam. Taking on a number of musical challenges inspired by some of Fallon's most popular Tonight Show segments, the coaches had fans cracking up as they gave each other a hard time.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Girl Named Tom Is the Winner of ‘The Voice’ and Wendy Moten Fans Are Shocked

Let’s give it up one more time for The Voice season 21 winner, Girl Named Tom. On Tuesday night, the season 21 finale of the hit NBC singing competition series came to an exhilarating end when the Liechty siblings — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — of Kelly Clarkson's team were crowned the champions. The highly anticipated moment happened after guest performers graced the stage, including Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran. After weeks of competing, the band earned more votes than their fellow finalists Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Paris Winningham (Team Blake), Wendy Moten (Team Blake) and Jershika Maple (Team Legend). Their victory marks the first-ever non-solo act to win the show.
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

Girl Named Tom 'Breaks the Stage' After 'The Voice' Finale Performance

Girl Named Tom delivered such a powerful performance during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale that they broke the stage!. Not really, but that's what coach Kelly Clarkson joked happened following the sibling trio's final performance of the night on Monday. Just after they finished their pitch-perfect rendition of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," and stepped downstage to receive the coaches feedback, some other kind of feedback was happening on stage.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

Girl Named Tom on Writing and Life After ‘The Voice’

On Sept. 21, 2021, Girl Named Tom performed on the Blind Auditions of The Voice, season 21, with their rendition of Crosby, Stills and Nash’s 1969 hit “Helplessly Hoping,” and immediately captivated the four judges and America. Week after week, the Ohio-bred sibling trio of Caleb, 24,...
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

The Voice finale rankings: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten the favorites

On Monday night you’re going to have a chance to see The Voice season 21 finale officially kick off — but who is going to win?. Let’s start things off here by setting the table: There are five acts still left in this competition, and they include four solo artists and one trio. Ariana Grande’s team is officially done, but you still have two from Team Blake, one from Team Legend, and two from Team Kelly. This show be a fun showdown!
TV SHOWS
96.1 The Breeze

Exclusive WYRK Interview with The Voice Winners Girl Named Tom

If you watched the finale of season 21 of The Voice, you may have caught wind of the not-so-subtle hint of who the winner would be named. Carson Daly, host emcee of the show, told “The Voice” audience that Girl Named Tom made history. Not only were they the first trio to advance to the finals in the show’s history, but they were the first act on the show to have four songs on the iTunes top 10 list at the same time – nothing short of an incredible feat.
TV SHOWS
yr.media

Earl Sweatshirt to Kick Off 2022 With ‘Sick!’ U.S. Tour

Earl Sweatshirt has announced “Sick!,” his latest album since 2018’s “Some Rap Songs.”. Supported by the single “Tabula Rasa” featuring Armand Hammer, the album is inspired by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns. The artist also revealed he was previously working on another album titled “The People Could Fly,” but changed directions upon realizing new restrictions in the wake of the pandemic.
MUSIC
yr.media

Playlist: 11 Holiday Albums For Your Mellow Little Christmas

While 2021 is no 2020, it hasn’t been much easier. With the holidays in full swing, there seems to be more pressure than ever to be holly and jolly 24/7. We seem to forget that the merriest season of all should be full of mellow moments too, and it is important to find the time for them.
THEATER & DANCE
yr.media

Listen to Tierra Whack’s New EP, ‘R&B?’

Tierra Whack’s latest EP, “R&B?”is the third and seemingly last installment in a series of projects that debuted earlier this month. Before the Dec. 16 release of “R&B?,” the Philly rapper dropped EPs “Rap?” and “Pop?”. Fans looking at Tierra Whack’s...
MUSIC
yr.media

Are You Ready To ‘Live Life Fast’ With Roddy Ricch

After a lengthy hiatus, Roddy Ricch returns with his latest album “Live Life Fast.”. “Live Life Fast” marks Ricch’s first full-length release since his 2019 debut studio album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.”. Roddy Ricch made several announcements earlier this month on Instagram since teasing...
MUSIC
yr.media

10 Songs We Discovered on TikTok This Year￼

TikTok’s influence on the music industry is undeniable. The app allows creators to make up to 3-minute-long videos with the option of using “sounds,” which are often clips of songs. Users like Doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca, have popularized songs like Fleetwood Mac’s 70s hit “Dreams,” go viral and land on the Billboard charts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

