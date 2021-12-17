Why No Household Name From ‘The Voice?’

If you watched the finale of season 21 of The Voice, you may have caught wind of the not-so-subtle hint of who the winner would be named. Carson Daly, host emcee of the show, told “The Voice” audience that Girl Named Tom made history. Not only were they the first trio to advance to the finals in the show’s history, but they were the first act on the show to have four songs on the iTunes top 10 list at the same time – nothing short of an incredible feat.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO