The Lowdown: “Fun” Event Leaves Teachers Scrounging for Cash–On Ice!

 6 days ago

It’s well known that teachers are some of the most underpaid workers in the country. So who thought...

#Fomo#Yr Media
kptv.com

Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized

The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WSMV

Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized

The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Teachers 'Dash for Cash' event criticized

The 'Dash for Cash' event featuring teachers crawling for money draws criticism. The organizers of a fundraiser that featured teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota are apologizing after the event drew criticism.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

