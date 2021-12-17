ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah officials urge social media monitoring after school threats

By Hayley Crombleholme, KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School threats are being seen across the country, and some school districts believe they could be connected to a TikTok trend. Granite School District officials urged parents this week to monitor their children's social media. They said schools and law enforcement can’t monitor tens of thousands...

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Student removed from Holland High School after administrators learned about social media threat

HOLLAND, Michigan — A student was removed from Holland High School Monday after school administrators and authorities learned about a threatening social media post. The Interim Superintendent of Holland Public Schools Nick Cassidy said school administrators learned about the threat from other students, concerned parents and tips from the safety app OK2Say.
HOLLAND, MI
San Juan schools go remote Friday after 'dangerous' device discovered

BLANDING, Utah — San Juan School District Superintendent Ron Nielson said schools went to remote learning Friday due to a variety of reasons - including the discovery of what appeared to be a home-made explosive device. No one has been harmed, and the device was ultimately found to be...
BLANDING, UT
Criminal investigation approved for threats in San Juan School District

BLANDING, Utah (KUTV) — The San Juan County Attorney has received approval from a judge to begin a criminal investigation into threats in the San Juan School District. This comes after schools in the district turned to remote learning Friday, in response to a number of school threats. “We’re...
BLANDING, UT
Utah teacher named in school threat considers resigning

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A veteran Utah teacher named as a target in a school threat this week told 2New in an exclusive interview she may resign her position before the end of Christmas break. "When I saw and read from the screen shot of the threat that had...
UTAH STATE
Utah teacher quits over 'toxic environment' of growing student misbehavior

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah teacher has resigned over what he calls a "toxic environment" with increasing cases of students misbehaving. Scott Henderson told KUTV 2News it’s part of a larger challenge that many teachers are struggling with. “You have kids who are violent towards teachers,” Henderson...
UTAH STATE
MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL RECEIVES 7,500 E-MAILS FROM PARENTS, SENDS 52 CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTERS, MULTIPLE SCHOOLS DROP MASK MANDATE POLICIES

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the e-mail inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 e-mails to that inbox, a majority of which are from concerned parents and some students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders.
MISSOURI STATE
UDOH reports increase in Utahns seeking COVID-19 tests amid omicron surge

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — COVID-19 testing sites across Utah are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking tests, according to the Utah Department of Health. “Compared to similar days last week our numbers have about doubled at our community testing sites this week,” said Brittany Brown, COVID-19 testing deputy director for UDOH.
UTAH STATE
Police: East High student arrested after bringing gun to school

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police on Friday arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, resource officers recovered both a weapon and ammunition from the student. Administrators at the school alerted officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Intermountain Healthcare outlines omicron spread in Utah ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The medical director for Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital confirms the Omicron variant will likely be the dominant coronavirus variant in Utah by Christmas or soon after. Dr. Patrick Carroll included that information in a Wednesday morning update from Intermountain Healthcare. Carroll focused on...
UTAH STATE
Michigan Advance

Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher?

Cafeteria workers, secretaries and bus drivers could serve as substitute teachers in their district under legislation that awaits a decision from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation would allow school districts to temporarily use school support staff to fill in as substitutes without any college credits. The law applies to support staff already working in a […] The post Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES

