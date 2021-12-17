How to find the Package Name of any Amazon Fire TV app — Installed or not

Fire TV Omni Series Smart TVs are now compatible with the Zoom app for two-way video conferencing. These TVs are only the second Fire TV models to work with Zoom, after the Fire TV Cube was the first to gain compatibility earlier this year. To use Zoom with either a Fire TV Omni Series Smart TV or a Fire TV Cube, you need to connect a USB camera to the Fire TV. Amazon recommends the Logitech C920 (1080p, ~$65), Logitech C922x (1080p, ~$80), and Logitech C310 (720p, ~$27) webcams, but any cameras that support the USB Video Class (UVC) standard with at least 720p resolution and 30fps will work. Once the camera is connected to the Smart TV’s USB port or the Fire TV Cube’s microUSB port with an adpater, like these from StarTech, UGREEN, and CableCreation, you can launch the Zoom app and login. If your calendar is linked to Alexa and your Zoom meting is on your calendar, you can say “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting” to automatically join your next meeting.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO