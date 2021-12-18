ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs. Titans: Joe Haden questionable but Alex Highsmith, Robert Spillane to play

By Chris Adamski - The Tribune-Review, Greensburg (TNS)
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Dec. 17—It has been more than a month since Joe Haden was able to play in a game. While it is yet to be assured he will play Sunday, the veteran Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback appears to be as close as he has been since suffering a foot injury Nov....

