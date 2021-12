Aldin Dynamics pushed a new update for Waltz of the Wizard last week, adding in the previously-announced voice interaction features for Quest and PC VR headsets. This new feature allows players to speak to Skully — the little anthropomorphic skull found on the main table — and ask him to perform actions and affect objects around the room using just their voice. It utilizes Meta’s new Voice SDK on Quest headsets, but is also available on the PC VR version of the game as well.

