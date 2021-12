Shopping locally has never been as important or as easy as it is right now! Small businesses around the state are still experiencing the harmful economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to low traveler numbers, substantial supply chain issues, and unprecedented staffing challenges in almost every industry. However, Alaskans can help their neighbors’ businesses keep their doors open by choosing to shop within their communities this holiday season; and the good news is that programs like Made in Alaska and BuyAlaska make it easy to shop local!

CORDOVA, AK ・ 12 DAYS AGO