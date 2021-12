The Denver Nuggets started the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with some quick points, but they cooled off in a hurry as the two sides struggled to put up points over the next several minutes. The two teams were tied at 16 with 4:30 remaining in the period as they had continued trading basket. Over the final few minutes of the quarter, the Thunder were starting to build a lead with Denver struggling to knock down shots and were leading 23-18 with 1:42 left in the first quarter. Coming out of a timeout, that Thunder run was not letting up as they were on a 19-4 run. Denver would go into the quarter break trailing 28-18 following a 10-0 Thunder run to end the quarter.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO