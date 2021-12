CLEVELAND –Mayor Frank G. Jackson today unveiled his official portrait, painted by local artist Rob Hartshorn. The artwork was revealed in a public ceremony in Cleveland City Hall and now hangs permanently in the Mayor’s Office Red Room. Mayor Jackson and Hartshorn delivered remarks, along with opening statements by Chair of the Mayor Frank G. Jackson Legacy Committee Umberto P. Fedeli. The committee, along with supporter Donna M. Kohl, sponsored the historic portrait.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO