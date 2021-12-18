ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Redeemer girls win overtime thriller vs. Holy Cross

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE – Aubrey Curley hit two free throws with just :03 left in the game to clinch Holy Redeemer’s 68-65 overtime victory over Holy Cross in a non-conference girls basketball game Friday night.

Jillian Delbalso had four points in over time and Mia Ahston drilled a three-pointer to put the Royals up one with just :32 left in OT.

Aubrey Curley led Redeemer with 17 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Royals wereAshton with 16 points, Megan Albrecht with 14 and Jillian Delbaso with 11.

Kaci Kranson led Holy Cross with a game-high 29 points. Julia Getz added 11 for Holy Cross.

Wyoming Valley West 45, Nanticoke 31

Trinity Johnson led Valley West with 15 points as the visiting Spartans defeated Nanticoke.

The Trojans were led by Riley Baird with a game-high 18 points.

Pittston Area 57, North Pocono 21

Daniella Ranielli scored a game-high 23 points to ead Pittston Area past North Pocono.

KallieBooth added 13 for the Patriots.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittson Area 36, North Pocono 33

Dom Jannuzzi scored 10 points to leads Pittston Area past host North Pocono.

North Pocono was led by Ryan Ruddy with 10 points.

Trinity 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 51

Owen Schlanger scored 17 and Bryan Skurcenski added 15 to led Trinity past Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Wolfpack was led by Bryan Clarke with 11 and Jacob Horga with 10.

Northwest Area 65, Millville 31

Gary McLendon scored 20 points to lead the Rangers past host Millville.

Landon Hufford added 16 for Northwest.

Patrick Stefan scored 13 points to lead Millville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 45, Nanticoke 31

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (45) – Trinity Johnson 7 1-1 15, Gabby Marsola 3 0-0 9, Mackenzie Perluke 2 2-2 6, Haylie Oliphant 3 0-0 8, C. Sigfried 1 0-0 3, K. Rinehimer 0 0-0 0, Brandy Varner 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 3-5 45

NANTICOKE (31) – Grace Reed 0 0-1 0, Brooklyn Biehl 0 5-5 5, Claire Aufiero 2 1-2 6, Shaylee Heffron 0 0-0 0, Riley Baird 6 2-2 18, Kylie Albert 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 10-12 31.

Wyoming Valley West`14`5`16`10`–45

Nanticoke`6`10`9`6`–31

Three-point FGs: WVW 6 (Marsola 3, Oliphant 2, Siegfried), Nanticoke 5 (Baird 4, Auiero 1).

Pittston Area 57, North Pocono 21

NORTH POCONO (21) – Samantha Polishaw 1 0-0 2, AMeliaMaros 0 2-2 2, Ava Pabst 1 0-0 2, Samantha Bajos 1 0-0 2, Kylie Mastillo 0 0-0 0, Amaya Monacelli 1 0-0 2, Autumn Koch 1 2-2 5, Alyssa Lynch 0 0-0 0, Abby Lenchinsky 1 0-0 2, Alexis Charles 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-4 21.

PITTSTON AREA (57) – Daniella Ranielli 7 5-5 23, Kallie Booth 6 0-1 14, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 3, Leah Zambetti 1 0-0 3, Rowan Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 0 0-0 0, Jiana Moran 1 0-0 2, Grace Callattan 0 0-0 0, Amanda Fath 1 0-2 2, Ava Butcher 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-10 57.

North Pocono`4`9`4`4`–21

Pittston Area`18`14`18`7`–57

Three-point FGs: NP 1 (Koch), PA 9 (Ranielli 4, Booth 2, Karp, Callahan, Zambetti)

Holy Redeemer 68, Holy Cross 65

HOLY CROSS (65) – Kaci Kranson 11 7-12 29, Sarah Lyons 0 0-0 0, Krista Carachillo 2 3-4 9, Molly White 3 1-1 7, Julia Guetz 5 2-4 12, Caitlyn Bestrycki 3 1-2 8. Totals 24 14-29 65.

HOLY REDEEMER (68) – Megan Albrecht 3 6-10 13, Faith Sekol 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Curley 5 7-8 19, Aleia Atherton 2 0-0 4, Angelina Corridoni 0 0-0 0, Mia Ashton 6 2-4 16, Jillian Delbalso 5 1-2 11, Paige Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Brroke Kroptavich 1 3-3 5. Totals 22 19-27 68.

Holy Cross`11`9`20`15`10`–65

Holy Redeemer`17`15`13`10`13`–68

Three-point FGs: HC 3 (Carachillo 2, Bestrycki), HR 5 (Curley 2, Ashton 2, Sekol).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Area 65, Millville 31

Northwest Area (65) Gary McLendon 9 1-1 20, Landon Hufford 6 3-4 16, Chase Biller 3 0-0 6, John Savakinus 1 0-0 2, Alex Kopco 1 0-0 2, Jake Piestrak 1 0-0 2, Zac O’Day 3 0-0 6. Total 28 4-6 65

Millville (31) – Eli Klinger 2 2-3 7, Landon Evans 1 0-0 2, Patrick Stefan 6 0-0 13, Nick Arnold 1 0-0 2, Tommy Kruntz 3 0-3 6, Sonny Pickard 0 1-2 1, Hayden Weaver 0 0-0 0. Total 13 3-8 31

Millville`5`10`5`11`–31

Northwest Area`14`17`17`17`–65

Three-point FGs: MIL 2 (Klinger, Stefan), Northwest 5 (McLendon, Hufford, Miner 2, Baer).

Trinity 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 51

Trinity (57) – Cooper Manley 0 0-0 0, Amil Way 1 0-0 3, Bryan Skurcenski 4 6-6 15, Talik Wall 0 2-2 2, Julian Gabbidon 4 3-4 12, Owen Schlanger 6 2-2 17, Payton Schaffner 0 0-0 0, Trey Weiand 1 2-2 4. Total 18 15-16 57

Wilkes-Barre Area (51) – Markell Parnell 3 0-0 7, Waarithi Oseni 1 0-1 2, Samir Hill 2 4-5 8, Kaleb Spade 2 0-0 5, Jacob Horga 4 0-0 10, Terrell Timothy 0 0-0 0, Bryan Clarke 5 1-1 11, Nyquon Santos Hollman 3 2-2 8. Total 20 7-9 51

Trinity`11`11`9`26`–57

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`9`13`17`–51

Three-point FGs: Trin 6 (Way, Skurcenski, Gabbidon, Schlanger 3), WB 4 (Parnell, Spade, Horga 2).

Pittston Area 36, North Pocono 33

Pittston Area (36) – JJ Walsh 2 3-6 7, Ethan Ghannam 3 0-0 6, Jack Locker 2 0-0 4, Anthony Cencetti 2 2-2 6, Dom Jannuzzi 3 4-4 10, Silvio Giardina 1 0-0 3, Jack Long 0 0-0 0. Total 13 9-12 36

North Pocono (33) – Ryan Ruddy 5 0-2 10, Billy Pabst 4 0-0 9, A.J. Nemitz 1 0-0 2, Noah west 1 2-2 4, Tommy Quinn 0 0-0 0, Thomas Thurber 0 1-2 1, Evan Hrubuchak 0 0-0 0, Kyle McCullough 3 0-0 7. Total 14 3-6 33

Pittston Area`6`10`8`12`–36

North Pocono`2`11`16`4`–33

Three-point FGs: PA 1 (Giardina), NP 2 (Pabst, McCullough).

