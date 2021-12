Within native Minecraft, six different breeds of trees can be used to either decorate or craft. These trees have color and texture variations and biome-specific spawns but are relatively considered to be interchangeable in day-to-day usage. That being said, there is more than one way to skin an ocelot. Some trees take more space, some can be difficult to find, and some don’t look that great in a build. In worst to best order, here are the six different wood types, ranked.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO