Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 78, Monticello 38
Alleghany 64, Covington 44
Armstrong 66, J.R. Tucker 56
Bishop O’Connell 76, Sheldon, Calif. 63
Bland County 43, Galax 42
Blue Ridge School 73, Episcopal Academy, Pa. 41
Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 54
Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64, 2OT
Brookville 55, Liberty-Bedford 54
Buckingham County 67, Randolph-Henry 52
C.D. Hylton 53, Gar-Field 39
Caroline 83, Culpeper 45
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Roanoke Catholic 53
Charlottesville 75, Amherst County 48
Cloudland, Tenn. 52, Twin Springs 50
Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 46, Gate City 44
East Ridge, Ky. 76, Hurley 37
Eastern View 65, Chancellor 42
Eastside 53, Central - Wise 37
Edison 84, TJ-Alexandria 48
Fairfax 55, W.T. Woodson 52
Fluvanna 68, Goochland 57
Franklin County 51, Staunton River 28
Frederick Warriors, Md. 80, Mountain View Christian Academy 25
Freedom (South Riding) 46, Osbourn Park 45
Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 58
George Marshall 52, Oakton 37
Grace Christian 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 33
Grafton 66, New Kent 25
Grassfield 80, Ocean Lakes 52
Grayson County 70, Giles 57
Green Run 67, First Colonial 43
Grundy 54, Holston 42
Hampton Roads 68, Suffolk Christian Academy 16
Harrisonburg 49, Waynesboro 38
Hayfield 82, Annandale 54
Henrico 66, Hermitage 48
Highland-Warrenton 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 51
Hopewell 61, Thomas Dale 59
Indian River 89, Veritas Collegiate Academy 88
James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 54
Jamestown 78, York 48
Jefferson, W.Va. 70, Briar Woods 65
John Champe 51, Battlefield 39
Kellam 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
King George 70, James Monroe 57
Lafayette 56, Bruton 47
Lake Braddock 87, West Springfield 83
Landstown 77, Frank Cox 49
Lord Botetourt 61, William Byrd 60
Luray 51, Clarke County 43
Manor High School 58, Lake Taylor 49
Marion 64, Rural Retreat 49
Maury 57, Norcom 29
Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 54
Millbrook 67, James Wood 51
Narrows 87, Bath County 36
Norfolk Academy 97, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Orange County 57, Louisa 55, OT
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Council 30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Hidden Valley 49
Peninsula Catholic 89, Broadwater Academy 52
Person, N.C. 55, Halifax County 46
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 79, Mountain Mission 42
Portsmouth Christian 60, Greenbrier Christian 52
Prince George 77, Matoaca 58
Radford 62, Pulaski County 31
Rappahannock County 71, Woodstock Central 62
Regents 59, Timberlake Christian 44
Richlands 59, Twin Valley 24
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Norfolk Collegiate 59
Rock Ridge 75, Brentsville 44
Saint James, Md. 73, Episcopal 41
Sherando 62, Liberty-Bealeton 52
South County 61, West Potomac 48
St. Christopher’s 69, Walsingham Academy 33
Steward School 71, Collegiate-Richmond 56
Strasburg 65, Page County 56
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 67, Castlewood 42
Tunstall 80, Magna Vista 65
Union 61, J.I. Burton 31
Va. Episcopal 58, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 53
Virginia High 61, John Battle 53
Warhill 51, Poquoson 33
West Point 66, Mathews 55
William Fleming 57, Northside 54
KSA Classic=
Salem, Mass. 57, Auburn 49
St Augustine, Texas 61, Auburn 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Ireton vs. Potomac, ccd.
Buffalo Gap vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.
George Wythe-Richmond vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.
Kecoughtan vs. Bethel, ppd.
Mount Vernon vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Patriot vs. Gainesville, ppd.
Potomac vs. Woodbridge, ppd.
Tallwood vs. Great Bridge, ppd.
