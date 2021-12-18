ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 78, Monticello 38

Alleghany 64, Covington 44

Armstrong 66, J.R. Tucker 56

Bishop O’Connell 76, Sheldon, Calif. 63

Bland County 43, Galax 42

Blue Ridge School 73, Episcopal Academy, Pa. 41

Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 54

Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64, 2OT

Brookville 55, Liberty-Bedford 54

Buckingham County 67, Randolph-Henry 52

C.D. Hylton 53, Gar-Field 39

Caroline 83, Culpeper 45

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Roanoke Catholic 53

Charlottesville 75, Amherst County 48

Cloudland, Tenn. 52, Twin Springs 50

Craig County 51, Eastern Montgomery 33

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 46, Gate City 44

East Ridge, Ky. 76, Hurley 37

Eastern View 65, Chancellor 42

Eastside 53, Central - Wise 37

Edison 84, TJ-Alexandria 48

Fairfax 55, W.T. Woodson 52

Fluvanna 68, Goochland 57

Franklin County 51, Staunton River 28

Frederick Warriors, Md. 80, Mountain View Christian Academy 25

Freedom (South Riding) 46, Osbourn Park 45

Freedom (W) 63, Forest Park 58

George Marshall 52, Oakton 37

Grace Christian 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 33

Grafton 66, New Kent 25

Grassfield 80, Ocean Lakes 52

Grayson County 70, Giles 57

Green Run 67, First Colonial 43

Grundy 54, Holston 42

Hampton Roads 68, Suffolk Christian Academy 16

Harrisonburg 49, Waynesboro 38

Hayfield 82, Annandale 54

Henrico 66, Hermitage 48

Highland-Warrenton 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 51

Hopewell 61, Thomas Dale 59

Indian River 89, Veritas Collegiate Academy 88

James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 54

Jamestown 78, York 48

Jefferson, W.Va. 70, Briar Woods 65

John Champe 51, Battlefield 39

Kellam 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

King George 70, James Monroe 57

Lafayette 56, Bruton 47

Lake Braddock 87, West Springfield 83

Landstown 77, Frank Cox 49

Lord Botetourt 61, William Byrd 60

Luray 51, Clarke County 43

Manor High School 58, Lake Taylor 49

Marion 64, Rural Retreat 49

Maury 57, Norcom 29

Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 54

Millbrook 67, James Wood 51

Narrows 87, Bath County 36

Norfolk Academy 97, Isle of Wight Academy 27

Orange County 57, Louisa 55, OT

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50, Council 30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Hidden Valley 49

Peninsula Catholic 89, Broadwater Academy 52

Person, N.C. 55, Halifax County 46

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 79, Mountain Mission 42

Portsmouth Christian 60, Greenbrier Christian 52

Prince George 77, Matoaca 58

Radford 62, Pulaski County 31

Rappahannock County 71, Woodstock Central 62

Regents 59, Timberlake Christian 44

Richlands 59, Twin Valley 24

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 61, Norfolk Collegiate 59

Rock Ridge 75, Brentsville 44

Saint James, Md. 73, Episcopal 41

Sherando 62, Liberty-Bealeton 52

South County 61, West Potomac 48

St. Christopher’s 69, Walsingham Academy 33

Steward School 71, Collegiate-Richmond 56

Strasburg 65, Page County 56

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 67, Castlewood 42

Tunstall 80, Magna Vista 65

Union 61, J.I. Burton 31

Va. Episcopal 58, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 53

Virginia High 61, John Battle 53

Warhill 51, Poquoson 33

West Point 66, Mathews 55

William Fleming 57, Northside 54

KSA Classic=

Salem, Mass. 57, Auburn 49

St Augustine, Texas 61, Auburn 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Ireton vs. Potomac, ccd.

Buffalo Gap vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.

Kecoughtan vs. Bethel, ppd.

Mount Vernon vs. Falls Church, ppd.

Patriot vs. Gainesville, ppd.

Potomac vs. Woodbridge, ppd.

Tallwood vs. Great Bridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

