ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Kitty Kurth, Kurth Lampe Worldwide, lied to the public –

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Kitty Kurth, of Kurth Lampe Worldwide, published a piece on prlog.org which is full of blatant lies, the extent of which we have rarely seen, and is unbecoming of an honest public relations firm. This is not the first time this group has published false information about us (both dealing...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Cook County State’ Attorney Kim Fox – Special Prosecutor’s Summary – Scathing Is An Understatement

Cook Co (ECWd) - For years I have pointed to the office of State's Attorney as one of the biggest failures in Illinois as it relates to public corruption and selective prosecutions in Illinois. Time and time again we see county prosecutors selectively ignore to prosecute events that have all the indications worthy of persecution due to the overwhelming evidence.
COOK COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Springfield Airport Authority to sue City of Springfield re: non-compliance with airport revenue diversion laws and regulations – –

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (ECWd) - During its December 21, 2021, Board of Commissioners meeting, the Springfield Airport Authority voted to commence with litigation against the City of Springfield for the city's non-compliance with airport revenue diversion laws and regulations - mainly the sales tax on aircraft fuel sold at the airport.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Calumet City, IL
Government
Edgar County, IL
Government
City
Calumet City, IL
County
Edgar County, IL
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expected to impose new mandates for businesses amid surge of COVID-19 omicron cases

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce new vaccine mandates on certain businesses on Tuesday, including a possible requirement that restaurants check the vaccination status of patrons before they’re allowed in, sources told the Tribune. The move is an effort to slow COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of the virus sweeps across the country. Other cities, like New York, implemented similar ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Darryl Ivery Of Hammond, Indiana Gets 18 Months In Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A Hammond man will spend 18 months in prison after he lied about buying guns in Indiana and selling them to people in Chicago. Darryl Ivery, Jr., 24, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said. In addition to the prison sentence, Ivery will have one year of supervised release. According to documents in the case, between February and August 2020, Ivery purchased 26 firearms on 17 different occasions from federally licensed firearms dealers in Lake County, Indiana. In each of the transactions, Ivery falsely certified on federal forms that he was the actual buyer. In reality, Ivery purchased the firearms for other individuals from Chicago, who paid him between $100 and $800 over cost to make the purchase. Authorities have recovered seven of the firearms: six in Chicago and one in Gary. Five of the firearms were recovered by law enforcement within one month of purchase, and one was recovered at the scene of a shooting.
INDIANA STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Wesley Township Assessor Sworn In, Instantly Saves Taxpayer Funds –

During their last meeting, the Wesley Township Board of Trustees appointed a Township Assessor, Ann Crickman, and she took her oath of office. Later in the meeting, when the board and supervisor were expressing their displeasure of recent Freedom of Information Act requests and having to produce certain cell phone bills from their personal phones subsidized by taxpayer funds, they were discussing purchasing cell phones for the Assessor, Supervisor, and Clerk to use for official business.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy