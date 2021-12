The Poketch is a device available to you in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. It allows players to check the friendship level of their Pokemon, check how many steps they’ve walked, gives you a notepad you can use to jot things down, and gives you the opportunity to use the various Hidden Moves you obtain along the way. Once you’re done with it, though, the Poketch can become a little annoying with it just sitting there, lingering in the upper right-hand corner of your Switch’s display or TV. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to hide the Poketch off your screen in Pokemon BDSP, so you can enjoy your adventure with no distractions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO