Blaming Tom Brady for the Bucs 9-0 loss to the Saints is all the rage in the media right now. Past team failures against the Saints are being held against the Bucs quarterback, despite the fact he’s put two games of quality tape up against New Orleans this season. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is always one for blunt honesty, especially when it comes to his quarterback. So it’s telling that he’s been quick to point out that Brady played fine against the Bucs’ division rival.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO