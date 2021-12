Sir Will’s passion for music started when he was 8 years old in his hometown of Compton, Ca. He was at a block party where DJ Quik performed. After this moment, he was inspired to control a crowd like he had witnessed DJ Quik do at the block party. His drive to create and perform music was untested. He started creating music in talent shows in 6th grade where he performed his own songs. Furthermore, continuing to build his passion and talents through listening to Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and of course, DJ Quik. While studying music to further his sound, he took different assets from each singer like the creativity and innovation from Drake and authenticity to the essence of hip hop from Kendrick Lamar.

