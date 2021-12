The Silent Hill franchise is one of those key series in the history of gaming. While not the first survival horror title by any means, it’s mix of psychological themes with dreary environments remain influential on the genre and also still held in high regard, especially the second game for its subtle and disturbing storytelling. Much like every other Konami property, Silent Hill has been dormant for years, with the last game being Silent Hill Downpour all the way back in 2012. There have been a lot of rumors of the publisher looking to revive the series, and do I mean a lot, but ahead of any of that, one of the original voices mulls over what difficulties a modern Silent Hill would face.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO