ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review – Halo Infinite

By Kyle Nicol
waytoomany.games
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never been more anxious about a game than with Halo Infinite. Halo has always been a huge part of my life and of those games that really got me into gaming. Booting up Combat Evolved for the first time, I was blinded by its majesty. Since then I’ve played just...

waytoomany.games

Comments / 0

Related
techraptor.net

Halo Infinite Reckoning Collectibles Guide

Halo Infinite is now out and the next step of Master Chief's journey is ready for all players to enjoy. There's a lot new with the latest installment in the Halo franchise including new collectibles and an open-world structure that while it's been dabbled with before in some of the larger scale Halo maps has never been done on this level. In this Halo Infinite Reckoning Collectibles Guide, we'll explain how to get all of the collectibles available to you in the Reckoning area of Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
theaureview.com

Halo Infinite Single-Player Campaign Review: Welcome back Chief

On this, the 20th anniversary of the franchise and the Xbox platform as a whole, Halo has sparked many questions in the minds of its fans. Has the series run its course? Is the Master Chief a relevant hero for the modern age? Can such a dated franchise really exist without pushing new boundaries? Well put simply, Halo Infinite is not only the best the series has been in quite some time, but one of the best games I have played this year. Fans can rejoice knowing the lengthy delay has paid off, with developer 343 Industries having produced a focused narrative, satisfying gameplay and a level of freedom not yet seen in the series. Halo Infinite stands as a testament to the incredibly relevant and poignant new direction for the soldier known as Spartan 117.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite: All Skull Locations

Halo Infinite's hidden skulls are 100% its biggest challenge in terms of collectible goodies, these things are really well hidden throughout the game and pretty tough to find. Each skull you manage to get your hands on adds a fun effect to gameplay, tweaking various aspects of how weapons, enemies and so on behave, that can be switched on and off via the in-game menu.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Valor, explained – Halo Infinite guide

Think of Halo Infinite’s Valor like Master Chief’s reputation on Zeta Halo — a currency he earns after doing good things. In this Halo Infinite Valor guide, we’ll explain how you’ll earn Valor and what you’ll use it for. Halo Infinite Valor. Valor is...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Downes
Person
Halsey
gamepur.com

How many missions are there in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s campaign has finally launched, bringing an end to the Halo series’ Reclaimer saga. Unlike previous campaigns, which were composed of relatively linear levels with occasional opportunities for exploration found throughout, Halo Infinite’s missions mostly take place across a single setting: Zeta Halo. There are 16 main story missions in total, which are listed below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite FOBs explained

Halo Infinite FOBs, or Forward Operating Bases, are bases in the open world of Zeta Halo that allow players to rearm, fast travel, and reveal items on the Tacmap once captured. These UNSC platforms have fallen into Banished control, however, so it’s your job as the Master Chief to take them back so that you can use them for your efforts to bring down the Banished on the Ring. There are loads of them around the Halo Infinite map, and you’ll want to capture them all to make fast travel as easy as possible. You can even level them up to unlock new weapons and vehicles to requisition. Here’s what you need to know about FOBs in Halo Infinite, including how to upgrade them.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Halo Infinite multiplayer skins locations

It may surprise you to learn that you can find Halo Infinite multiplayer skins and other cosmetic items in the single-player campaign. You can find them in the open world by capturing FOBs, which ping the skin location on the world map. Once highlighted on your map, it’s just a case of finding the Mjolnir Armory cases and opening them up to get the item.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Tips

Halo Infinite has finally been released for everyone and the game has brought many different changes from its predecessor. Being the first “open-world” Halo game, Halo Infinite can feel a bit overwhelming sometimes and there is where our tips for the Halo Infinite campaign will help you out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Wars#Halo Games#Halo Reach#Halo 4#Unsc#Banished#Covenant#Pilot Echo 217
Polygon

Targets – Halo Infinite guide

As you explore Halo Infinite’s Zeta Halo, you’ll discover 15 High Value Targets. These are notable Banished who are extra strong and each carries a unique weapon. In this Halo Infinite Targets guide, we’ll tell you about these targets, and list what you get for defeating each of them.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite: How to Defeat Harbinger

The final Halo Infinite Boss Battle, Harbinger, is one of the toughest to defeat in the entire campaign. Not only do you have to defeat her, but you have to destroy the countless hordes of Banished she sends toward you too. Luckily, there are some who have been able to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is the Arbiter in Halo Infinite? Answered

Since his debut in Halo 2, the Arbiter has become one of the most beloved characters in the Halo series. Not only has he been one of the few playable characters in the campaigns, but he gave players a chance to play as one of the Elite Covenant, something that no other character has done. We last saw him in Halo 5: Guardians. Has he returned in Halo Infinite?
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Super Slide in Halo Infinite

Competitive Halo has long had unspoken tricks of the trade that enable players to pull off some insane movement, and Halo Infinite is no exception. One such example is this is the super slide, which is a move that can be done in some of the more recently released titles in the series depending on the map. Here's a breakdown of how to super slide in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: Are There Difficulty Achievements? Answered

Halo Infinite’s campaign has just dropped, and while you’ll get achievements for completing the main story missions on whatever difficulty you choose, some players may be wondering whether there are achievements for beating Halo Infinite on a certain difficulty setting. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Halo Infinite difficulty achievements.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Infinity Down achievement in Halo Infinite

The first Spartan audio log of the campaign can be found when you first get to pick up grenades as you go through the first mission. Xbox live core systems went down yesterday. When you unlock achievements they get sent to the servers which then unlocks. Due to too many...
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Halo Infinite released

343 Industries and Microsoft have announced that Halo Infinite is available now. The campaign follows Master Chief as he tries to recover from the events of Halo 5 and bring order to Zeta Halo ring. The solo mode features new open world levels, ability to spawn weapons and vehicles, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Who is The Weapon in Halo Infinite?

Since Cortana decided to go all crazy, “AI bent on destroying all life in the galaxy” in Halo 5: Guardians, 343 Industries were left in a difficult spot when trying to find a new AI buddy for Master Chief. So in comes The Weapon. Here is who she is and what you need to know about her about beating the Halo Infinite campaign. Spoilers for the end of the Halo Infinite campaign are ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is there a reward for completing LASO in Halo Infinite?

LASO runs are the most challenging runs for Halo campaigns. A LASO run involves playing on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls turned on. If you complete a full run like this, you have absolutely mastered that Halo campaign. With such a challenging form present, is there any reward in Halo Infinite’s campaign for completing a LASO run?
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Halo Infinite Campaign Review in 3 Minutes: Tight Combat, Empty World

Halo Infinite, developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, is a spiritual gameplay reboot for the franchise following the much maligned Halo 5: Guardians. The story continues on directly from the events of the previous games, including Halo Wars 2, so while 343 may say the game is a good starting point for fans and newcomers alike, it’s really not. You should watch the plot summaries of the story so far before starting your journey in Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy