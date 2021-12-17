ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Registration is Open for Spring 2022 Online Teaching Certificates

By Milan Stanic
 7 days ago

The Online Teaching Certificate program provides faculty with tools and strategies to develop and facilitate online and hybrid classes. The Level 1 program consists of five workshops covering the following topics: competencies in online teaching, Quality Matters and course design, engagement strategies, accessibility, and grading and assessment. Faculty who attends the...

Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU registration for Spring 2022 underway

Registration for Texas A&M International University’s Spring 2022 courses is underway online via Uconnect. Undergraduate students can register for up to 18 hours during the Spring semester. Graduate students can earn up to 12 hours during the Spring semester. To learn more about TAMIU’s Registration processes, visit the dedicated...
COLLEGES
ncwc.edu

Registration Open for NCWC’s Winter Open House

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Winter Open House is set for Saturday, January 29, 2022 and registration is now open. During Open House, students will learn more about scholarships and financial aid, speak with faculty and current students, learn more about the Admissions process and take a campus tour.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
richlandsource.com

MOESC offers open registration for student data training

MANSFIELD – Many school districts are planning and preparing for the use of High Quality Student Data (HQSD) as part of OTES 2.0 and more importantly, for use in school improvement initiatives. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is offering districts an opportunity to explore the implementation of HQSD in OTES...
MANSFIELD, OH
City
Education
austincc.edu

ACC Closed for Winter Break; Spring Registration Remains Available Online

Austin Community College District is closed for the winter break beginning Monday, December 20, 2021. The college will reopen Monday, January 3, 2022. Online registration for spring classes remains open during the break. New, current, and returning students may apply and register for classes online at austincc.edu/register. Need Support?. Students...
AUSTIN, TX
bodyshopbusiness.com

Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced that early-bird registration for its 2022 event is now open. It is set to return to the historic Hilton Fort Worth April 5-6, 2022. Last month, advisory board members met to discuss the state of the industry and made plans for the upcoming event. The...
EDUCATION
thekatynews.com

The Steps To Take If You Want To Teach People Online

For some people, teaching is more than just a profession, it is a passion. It is something that they have always wanted to do but may have not had the opportunity to pursue traditional teaching. For others, it might be about getting the word out about a craft or a skill that is slowly disappearing from the face of the planet. For others, teaching is a profession that can keep food on the table. Whatever your desire may be for wanting to get into teaching, the internet is here to help. You don’t have to have a master’s degree in the subject you want to teach nor do you need a teaching certificate. What you really need is a good command of the subject you will be teaching, a lot of patience to put up with your students, and some technical know-how of the internet and various services that can be used to assist you as a teacher. If you are looking to teach online, this is what you need to do.
EDUCATION
ocala-news.com

Discovery Center’s Spring classes beginning next month, registration open

The Discovery Center’s Spring classes are right around the corner and registration is now open. Children ages 2 and up are welcome to attend the ten-week science classes that meet on a weekly basis from January through April at the center (701 NE Sanchez Avenue). The available classes cover...
OCALA, FL
westsidenewsny.com

Registration opens for 2022 New York Youth Institute

New York State high school students can now apply for the 2022 New York Youth Institute, an educational program dedicated to tackling the biggest challenges facing people and the planet in the 21st century. Combining the strengths of Cornell University and the World Food Prize, the New York Youth Institute...
AGRICULTURE
wraltechwire.com

Hackathon registration opens at SAS for 2022

CARY – 2022 SAS Hackathon registration now open. In 2022, SAS will once again support a global Hackathon. And registration is open. From now through Feb. 15, teams and individual data scientists, technology enthusiasts and business visionaries can sign up on the SAS Hackathon website. Those not signing up with a team will be matched with a team of like-minded, curious individuals.
COMPUTERS
Talk Media

Coral Springs Receives ICMA Certificate of Excellence for 2021

Coral Springs Department of Budget and Strategy was recognized as one of only 31 local government organizations in the nation to receive the ICMA Certificate of Excellence for 2021. Criteria for recognition from the International City/County Management Association, include exemplary data collection and verification, training and support, public reporting, accountability...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
New Haven Register

Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle. Teaching English...
EDUCATION
shu.edu

School of Diplomacy is Gifted a Grant to Support Student Researchers

The School of Diplomacy and International Relations received a $20,000 grant from the Carolyn Jane Scott Charitable Trust to support research work conducted by undergraduate students involved with the DiploLab. The School of Diplomacy intends to use the grant to provide students with stipends to conduct research and work side...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES
zycrypto.com

APENFT Opens Pre-Registration For Its Marketplace

APENFT Foundation, a foremost NFT platform, has officially opened the pre-registration event of its upcoming APENFT Marketplace. As per the announcement, the APENFT Marketplace is now open to users to participate in the pre-registration process, allowing them to receive tokens and NFT airdrops. The event will see 10,000 people get selected to receive an exclusive NFT card from the 10,000 limited editions NFT cards.
INTERNET
Newport News-Times

Registration open for master gardener training

Are you a gardening enthusiast looking to increase your knowledge and give back to your community? If so, registration is open for the 2022 master gardener training to become a Lincoln County Master Gardener volunteer. Master gardeners are community members with an interest in gardening. They are excited to garden...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
northeast.edu

Northeast announces holiday schedule; spring registration continues

NORFOLK, Neb. - Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, will close over the holidays. All Northeast offices will close on Thur., Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. College office operations will resume business on Tue., Jan. 4, at 8 a.m.
NORFOLK, NE
Cheddar News

How Universities Might Be Playing for Time With Remote Learning as Omicron Surges

Universities like UCLA, Yale, and Duke have announced they're implementing remote learning amid the COVID omicron variant surge, despite President Biden recommending that K-12 schools should continue in-person education. Jared C. Bass, senior director for Higher Education at American Progress, joined Cheddar to break down what institutions of higher education might be considering differently. "I think some universities are allowing periods of a bit of a respite to allow students to get testing and make sure when they do return back to campus that they're healthy," he noted.
COLLEGES
thebengilpost.com

Spring preschool registration open at Zion Lutheran in Carlinville

During December, Zion Lutheran Preschool in Carlinville is holding a special open registration for the Spring FY22 semester. Spring semester will run from January to May of 2022. Limited openings are available for both the Tuesday/Thursday 3-year-old class and the Monday/Wednesday/Friday 4-year -old class. Students should have turned 3 or 4 by September 1st, 2021 to be entered in one of our classes.
CARLINVILLE, IL
1350kman.com

Registration open for Riley County Protective Home Program

The registration period for upcoming certification training for the Riley County Protective Home Program has opened. The program, administered by Riley County Community Corrections, provides temporary placement of children in Police Protective Care as a result of abuse and/or neglect. Protective Homes, on very short notice, take in and care for children for up to 72 hours.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

