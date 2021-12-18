Boys JV-A Soccer Rips Through Georgetown 1-0.

The Tiger traveled to Killeen on Tuesday to take on the Killeen High School Kangaroos. The Tiger exploded out of the gates hitting 4 three pointers in the first quarter with a score of 19-3. The Tigers showed no signs of slowing down in the second quarter and went into half time with the lead 35-17. In the second half, the Tigers continued to press the advantage and coasted to a victory with a final score of 66-43. Leading scorers for the Tigers were Chris Scott with 15, Desmond Adams with 13, and Shawn McLean with 13. The Tigers will be back in action on January 4th to take on the Temple Wildcats at the Tiger gym at 5:30 PM.

