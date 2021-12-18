Boys JV-A Soccer Rips Through Georgetown 1-0.

Our JV boys basketball team traveled to Morley Stanwood on Friday. The Eagles had a fast start with great ball movement and attacking the Morley 2-3 zone by scoring on the block. After an 8-0 run, Morley would come back with a couple baskets of their own to make it an 11-6 ball game at the quarter. To start the second quarter, the Eagles defense would help extend their lead. Our boys played with great effort and energy on the defensive side allowing just 2 points in the quarter. Defense led to quick transition possessions allowing Zach Flegel to get open in the corner, knocking down a couple three-pointers to end the half.
