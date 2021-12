A number of companies across the globe have stepped up their ‘frictionless’ retail efforts for payments and marketing with biometrics and computer vision in the last weeks of 2021. PopCom is launching its PopShop vending machines in various U.S. cities, Hivestack has partnered with Solmate in Taiwan, and SoftBank is supporting the deployment of SenseTime facial recognition in Japan. Also, Compass Group UK & Ireland announced it will launch its first “frictionless” store in a workplace in early 2022 via a partnership with AiFi,

