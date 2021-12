It’s always a bit of a battle to keep ahead of the curve when it comes to new motherboards and chipsets. The plot has thickened now that Twitter user @momomo_us, who has a history of leaking new tidbits concerning hardware, has dropped a treasure trove of information today regarding over 50 brand new Intel budget B660 and H-series motherboard models that we’re hearing about for the first time. They’ve broken this information up between five of the biggest manufacturers, including ASUS, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI. Obviously, until we get official notice on these boards, the final specs and prices are uncertain.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO