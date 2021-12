Question: How do I move forward after a cancer diagnosis?. From Black Friday and holiday gift commercials to the beautifully-decorated homes and storefronts, it’s hard to ignore; the holidays are now upon us. As a cancer survivor you have additional reason to celebrate life! While this season is a time for us to renew our appreciation of life and its many blessings, the holidays can also be stressful.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO