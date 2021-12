Fractal, a new NFT marketplace co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Kan, is looking to capture that opportunity on a rising network, the Solana blockchain. The platform is being built around opportunities in gaming and so-called play-to-earn titles, allowing users to shop for avatars and digital goods. The platform has been focusing on bulking up support for existing crypto games ahead of launch, but Kan and the Fractal team are hoping to turn the platform into a sort of Kickstarter for blockchain games, allowing users to buy exclusive NFTs in pre-sales that help fund the creation of the games themselves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO