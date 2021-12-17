ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

St. Pete City Council delays vote on new municipal center, sending the project back to a prior committee

By Breanne Williams
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than three hours of discussion St. Petersburg City Council chose to punt the decision to redevelop the Municipal Services Center back to the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Announces Several Administration Appointments

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced a number of appointments to his administration Thursday. Those appointments include: Jacques Jiha as director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Preston Niblack as commissioner of the Department of Finance Gary Jenkins as commissioner of the Human Resources Administration Dawn Pinnock as commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services Maxwell Young as communications director José Bayona will serve as the executive director of the newly-created Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media. The office aims to promote city services and programs in particular to communities where English is not the primary language. Sherif Soliman as director of the Mayor’s Office of Policy and Planning “Our administration is assembling a team of seasoned public servants who are battle-tested and ready to get to work on behalf of the people of this city. Throughout the transition, we have sought out candidates who don’t just have the right credentials, but also possess the emotional intelligence necessary to understand and empathize with the plight of everyday New Yorkers,” Adams said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda City Council approves grant for renovation project at 722 East Garfield St.

(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council approved a grant for a renovation project at 722 East Garfield Street at their meeting Wednesday evening. According to the Council minutes, Carol Putnam, owner of the property located at 722 East Garfield Street, requested that the City of Clarinda be the pass-through for an Iowa Economic Development Authority Catalyst Grant in the amount of $100,000. The city match on the grant would consist of $16,000 in Tax Abatements and $4,000 towards city right-of-way improvements. The council voted unanimously to approve the grant application.
CLARINDA, IA
Tri-Town News

Jackson council names Festino new municipal clerk effective Jan. 1

JACKSON – Diane Festino will become Jackson’s municipal clerk on Jan. 1 as Janice Kisty retires from the position. Kisty has served as Jackson’s township clerk since Jan. 1 2019. Prior to that she served as the deputy township clerk, Planning Board secretary, Planning Board recording secretary and Zoning Board of Adjustment recording secretary.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Municipal Services#Infrastructure#St Pete City Council
wgbh.org

Wu to send new real estate transfer tax to City Council

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a round of actions Tuesday intended to spur the creation of more affordable housing in the city, including a new real estate transfer tax on sales above $2 million that she will bring to City Council next month. Wu’s request for a new transfer tax,...
Gothamist.com

Eric Adams Announces City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez Will Be Next Transportation Commissioner

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Monday that City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez will lead the city's Department of Transportation. Rodriguez, who has represented Upper Manhattan and chaired the Council's transportation committee, will be the city's first Latino transportation commissioner. Adams did not originally plan to reveal Rodriguez as his transportation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council delays vote on downtown rezoning

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding City Council voted Tuesday night to delay a vote discussing rezoning parts of the Garden Tract neighborhood in order to allow retail and commercial development in the area. Some members of the community spoke out against the discussion after City Planning Manager Lily Toy...
REDDING, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council Approves Amazon Distribution Center Proposal

CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — After months of hearings and hours of public comments, the Churchill Borough Council is moving forward with Amazon. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a proposal that allows Amazon to build a distribution center at the former Westinghouse campus in Churchill. The proposal was approved by a 5-2 vote. The project could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and $11 million annually in tax money, according to Hillwood Development Company, which represents Amazon. The site will be twice the size of the Monroeville Mall. “The land has been vacant for 20 years, something has to be...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Council Delays Vote On Banning Traffic Stops For Secondary Offenses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh city council is delaying a vote on whether to ban traffic stops for secondary offenses. If the legislation passes, it would prevent Pittsburgh police officers from stopping people for minor things like driving a car without an official certificate of inspection, a loose license plate or tinted windows. “African Americans are three times more likely to be stopped by police than other brothers and sisters, and that creates a chilling effect in the African American community,” City Councilman Ricky Burgess said when he introduced the legislation in November. Burgess said the only way a driver would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMNF

St. Pete votes 6-1 to explore rent control

Last week, St. Pete City Council voted 6-1 to consider rent control next year. Dozens of citizens spoke to City Council about concerns over rising rents. Residents waited until almost 8 p.m. Thursday to speak at the last council meeting of the year. Many people at risk for eviction or...
TAMPA, FL
Alpena News

Alpena Municipal Council votes to allow recreational marijuana sales

ALPENA — The sale of recreational marijuana from licensed dispensaries will become legal after the Alpena Municipal Council voted Monday to amend its medical marijuana ordinance to include adult-use marijuana. Council voted 3-2 to allow for recreational marijuana businesses to operate, after it chose not to do so after...
ALPENA, MI
pasadenanow.com

Municipal Services Committee Votes in Support of Fareless Metro

The City Council’s Municipal Services Committee unanimously voted to recommend the City Council support an initiative that would allow local students in the Pasadena Unified School District and Pasadena City College to ride Metro buses for free under a pilot program that will last through Dec. 31, 2022. The...
PASADENA, CA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Council Delays Vote on Charter Changes

The Lovettsville Town Council will take a bit more time to consider revisions to its Town Charter. A divided council opted for the delay following a Dec. 17 public hearing when several town residents objected to proposed changes and suggested that a voter referendum be held before requesting the General Assembly update the charter.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
dailyplanetdc.com

City Council approves next steps for Former Kmart and New Nicollet Project

The City Council has approved project expectations and a public engagement framework for the Former Kmart and New Nicollet Project. The City of Minneapolis owns roughly 10 acres of land formerly home to the Kmart store in south Minneapolis. It plans to construct a new Nicollet Avenue, which will connect Nicollet Avenue South of Lake Street to Nicollet north of the Midtown Greenway, and develop the remaining acreage into a high-density, mixed-use walkable district.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cedarcityutah.com

In split vote, St. George City Council approves development agreement for Tech Ridge

ST. GEORGE — After half-a-decade of work, an agreement struck Thursday night between St. George and the developer of Tech Ridge will allow the project to continue moving forward; however, while members of the City Council expressed excitement at the prospect of a mixed-use technology park, concerns were also expressed about the high density plans for the ridge top.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy