ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington could have Montez Sweat return to lineup as matchup with Eagles gets postponed

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP3S4_0dQDWofz00

Lost in the news that Philadelphia’s matchup against Washington has been postponed until Tuesday, is the ironic scenario that’ll see star pass rusher Montez Sweat, come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Washington’s defensive line had been hit the hardest by COVID-19, with Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Sweat, Tim Settle, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, and William Bradley-King are all on the COVID list.

Sweat has 20 sacks in his first 40 NFL games, is likely to return by Tuesday, with head coach Ron Rivera hopeful of his availability.

“It would obviously be a boost to get a guy like Montez back,” Del Rio said. “I know he’s working out; I’ve seen him via Zoom. I know he’s hopeful that that will occur, and we would love to see it. How many plays will he end up playing if he gets cleared and can play, I’m not sure? But yeah, I mean it would be a lift to get one of your better players back for sure.”

Sweat had spent the previous month on the injured reserve list with a fractured jaw.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Acme Packing Company

NFL Week 15 gets Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams on Tuesday evening

For the first time this season, week 15 saw the NFL reschedule games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant is working its way through several locker rooms at present, including those of the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team. As a result, both of those teams’ games this week will take place this evening.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Washington vs. Eagles inactives

The Washington Football Team did NOT activate either quarterback Taylor Heinicke or quarterback Kyle Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Garrett Gilbert, signed off of New England's practice squad on Friday, will start at quarterback for Washington. Kyle Shurmur, elevated from the practice squad for tonight's game, is the backup quarterback for Washington.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ioannidis
NBC Sports

The one advantage postponing Washington game gave Eagles

When the Eagles’ Week 15 game vs. Washington was still scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the Birds were planning on listing Jalen Hurts as questionable heading into the weekend. A couple extra days of rest apparently did him good. Because when the Eagles released their injury report on Monday afternoon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Https T Co X8cvafv1ex#Granthpaulsen#Covid
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super Bowl

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Washington facing more COVID issues ahead of unnecessarily postponed Eagles game

The Washington Football Team continues to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This despite the NFL inexplicably giving Washington more time to prepare for the unnecessarily postponed matchup after their COVID outbreak seemingly stemmed from an unvaccinated player. The Football Team placed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' NFL Power rankings roundup for Week 16

USA Today -- 16 . Philadelphia dropped one spot in USA Today’s rankings. Now up to eighth place in NFC, they’re making a belated playoff run … by running. Philadelphia is first team in 36 years to rush for at least 175 yards in seven straight games, and RB Miles Sanders is the first Philly player with back-to-back 100-yard efforts since LeSean McCoy in 2014.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy