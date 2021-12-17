Washington could have Montez Sweat return to lineup as matchup with Eagles gets postponed

Lost in the news that Philadelphia’s matchup against Washington has been postponed until Tuesday, is the ironic scenario that’ll see star pass rusher Montez Sweat, come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Washington’s defensive line had been hit the hardest by COVID-19, with Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Sweat, Tim Settle, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, and William Bradley-King are all on the COVID list.

Sweat has 20 sacks in his first 40 NFL games, is likely to return by Tuesday, with head coach Ron Rivera hopeful of his availability.

“It would obviously be a boost to get a guy like Montez back,” Del Rio said. “I know he’s working out; I’ve seen him via Zoom. I know he’s hopeful that that will occur, and we would love to see it. How many plays will he end up playing if he gets cleared and can play, I’m not sure? But yeah, I mean it would be a lift to get one of your better players back for sure.”

Sweat had spent the previous month on the injured reserve list with a fractured jaw.