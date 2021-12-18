ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, NBPA discussing requiring replacement players for COVID-hit teams

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02d7Bh_0dQDWk9500
Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the massive influx of players testing positive for the coronavirus, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are discussing a plan that would require teams affected by COVID-19 to add replacement players, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes write.

The duo write that NBA owners are desperate to avoid postponements and cancellations, and they have come to an agreement on a plan to essentially update the hardship exception, but it must be approved by the NBPA as well.

The proposed plan would follow the same initial requirements as the hardship exception: Four players need to be sidelined (either by injury or COVID) in order to sign a replacement player, but any teams with five-or-more players out would be required to sign additional players, in order to ensure teams have the minimum of eight players available.

So, four players out: replacement player available, but not required. Five players out: one replacement required. Six out, two required. Seven out, three required. A maximum of three replacement players would be available. All replacement players would be on 10-day contracts, the same as the current hardship exception.

Under the proposed plan, the 10-day replacement players would not count against the salary cap or luxury tax, which is a significant change for teams, according to Wojnarowski and Holmes.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan exit COVID protocols

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Friday’s game against Minnesota, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Westbrook just entered the protocols on Thursday, so his quick exit is great news for the Lakers. It sounds as if Westbrook may have registered a false positive and was cleared when he subsequently recorded multiple consecutive negative tests. The Lakers do still have a handful of players in the protocols: Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nbpa#Covid#Espn
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
NBA
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy