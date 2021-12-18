ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Preview: Cardinals Get a New Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spot Against Lions

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are looking forward after last Monday's 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The loss dropped Arizona out of the No. 1 seed, but it still controls its destiny in the division race and can clinch a playoff spot with another win.

The 10-3 Cardinals head to Detroit to face the 1-11-1 Lions on Sunday.

"This team has talented players who are in the NFL for a reason, so it's not going to be a game where we just can roll out there and win," Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said this week. "We've got to bring our best game to Detroit."

Essential info

Game date/time

Sunday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

TV

FOX with Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi

Cardinals radio

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish radio

KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Betting line

Cardinals - 12.5

Stadium

Ford Field

Inside slant

The Lions have shown toughness this year.

They are talent deficient, especially with 12 players on injured reserve, one on reserve/non-football illness, another two on reserve/non-football Injury and eight on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Friday. Two of the players on COVID are on the practice squad.

The Lions are also 30th in scoring and 29th in points allowed this season.

But, Detroit has stayed competitive in several games where it appeared to be overmatched. Since the bye week, the Lions are 1-3-1 with a walk-off victory over the Vikings and two losses within three points.

"When you look at them on film, guys are flying around, playing hard and I'd like to call it playing to win," edge rusher Markus Golden said.

Jared Goff is the Lions' starting quarterback, and he is someone the Cardinals are familiar with.

He faced Arizona eight times with the Rams and is on a seven-game winning streak in the matchup.

The Lions are fifth in the league in on-target passes, however, they are last in intended air yards per throw. They do not hit a lot of home runs through the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpe6I_0dQDV7xu00
Next Gen Stats

"Obviously the record is not what they want to be, but when you watch the tape from a coach's perspective, it's a good football team," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "(Goff) is making throws, he's smart, he's putting those guys in good plays."

Detroit's main offensive weapon is second-year running back D'Andre Swift, but he will not play due to a shoulder injury.

Swift is Detroit's third-leading receiver with 56 catches. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is No. 1 on the team in grabs, but he will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing thumb surgery.

Missing both of their top weapons is a difficult position to be in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I71l_0dQDV7xu00
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will begin life without All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week. He reportedly suffered a potential season-ending torn MCL in Arizona's loss on Monday night.

He had missed three games already this season, but its different to lose him for the playoff push.

"That’s a big hit," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "That’s a guy we all love and trust out there on the field. When I was out, he was out, and the guys stepped up. I think that’s something that great teams do."

The confidence in Arizona is still high. It helps that running back Chase Edmonds is expected to return this week from an ankle injury.

Edmonds will join an offensive arsenal with receivers A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner. It is hoped that a hamstring injury that landed Ertz on the injury report Friday won't keep him out of Sunday's game.

"We have depth in our room, we have guys all over the offense that are brought here for situations like this," Kirk said.

The Cardinals still have a defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league and Murray, who is third in the NFL in passer rating and first in completion percentage.

The Cardinals are understandably heavy favorites. They have not lost consecutive games this year and Detroit is missing a lot of players.

But there are no guarantee games in the NFL, especially this year.

On the road again

Perhaps it was a good thing that Arizona was scheduled for nine road games this season. They are 7-0 with double-digit wins in each game.

Arizona can breaks its franchise record for road victories this week and become the 10th team in league history to win eight away games.

Injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqKh6_0dQDV7xu00
Screenshot

Matchup history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixdAh_0dQDV7xu00
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have been on the Cardinals schedule for five straight seasons including 2021. This is the eighth meeting between the two sides since 2012.

Detroit has the upper hand recently, winning three of four with a tie. The Lions went to State Farm Stadium and defeated the 2-0 Cardinals in Week 3 last year.

The Lions also own the all-time series 34-28-6. The first matchup was in 1930, a 0-0 draw between the Chicago Cardinals and Portsmouth Spartans.

Players to watch

ExpertPlayerWhy?

Howard Balzer

WR A.J. Green

It's time for A.J. Green to really step up with DeAndre Hopkins out. If he reaches 100 yards, it would be the first time he does that in back-to-back games since 2016.

Alex Weiner

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is set to return against a team that has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.

Donnie Druin

WR Antoine Wesley

As if the absence of DeAndre Hopkins wasn't enough reason for Wesley to have himself a day, the current COVID mess in Detroit's secondary only gives more prominence for the receiver to step up and make plays for Kyler Murray.

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald Shuts Down Comeback Talk

The year 2021 has been an odd one for receiver Larry Fitzgerald and those that follow him. Fitzgerald's future has been under heavy watch since the offseason. Fitzgerald, who turned 38-years-old in August, was a mystery when it came time to report to training camp. Although he didn't officially announce...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
All Cardinals

Cardinals Rondale Moore, Jordan Phillips Having MRIs

It's another week of MRIs for multiple Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will have MRIs for leg injuries on Monday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back James Conner had them last week. Moore suffered an ankle issue...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Megan Olivi Cardinals#Arizona Sports#Spanish#Khov#Covid#Vikings
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals: Defense Challenged by Taylor and Wentz

Center Ryan Kelly mentioned a play earlier this season where he checked out of a play and Taylor scored on a 21-yard run. Kelly said, "He saw rotation that way and it wasn't even part of the kill. He saw it, recognized it, got us into the play and that's when we scored."
NFL
All Cardinals

Top Performances (So Far) by Cardinals Selected to Pro Bowl

Four Arizona Cardinals were revealed to have made the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Quarterback Kyler Murray made his second Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. The other three are safety Budda Baker, edge rusher Chandler Jones and running back James Conner. Baker was elected as a starter.
NFL
All Cardinals

Lions Talk Following Upset Victory Over Cardinals

The morning after feels no different: The Arizona Cardinals should have won that game. The Detroit Lions became only the third team since 1970 to possess the league's worst record (minimum eight games played) to defeat a team with the NFL's top record in a minimum of eight games, according to NFL Research.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals: Who Could Replace Andy Lee?

Coincidentally, Winslow was holding this season for kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was the Cardinals kicker in 2019. It was also against the Panthers that Lee suffered the hip injury trying to tackle Ray-Ray McCloud. On the play, Lee was flagged for a horse-collar penalty. Against Minnesota in Week 6, Winslow...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Cardinals Twitter Is Getting Destroyed After Their Loss To the Lions

It’s become customary for team Twitter accounts to send out the final scores of their games regardless of the results. After the Detroit Lions pulled off one of the most shocking wins of the season, their Twitter page had a heyday. On the flip side, the Arizona Cardinals went silent, prompting many to jump into attack mode in hilarious fashion.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
548
Followers
907
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy