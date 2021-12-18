Preview: Cardinals Get a New Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spot Against Lions

The Arizona Cardinals are looking forward after last Monday's 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The loss dropped Arizona out of the No. 1 seed, but it still controls its destiny in the division race and can clinch a playoff spot with another win.

The 10-3 Cardinals head to Detroit to face the 1-11-1 Lions on Sunday.

"This team has talented players who are in the NFL for a reason, so it's not going to be a game where we just can roll out there and win," Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said this week. "We've got to bring our best game to Detroit."

Essential info

Game date/time

Sunday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

TV

FOX with Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi

Cardinals radio

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish radio

KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Betting line

Cardinals - 12.5

Stadium

Ford Field

Inside slant

The Lions have shown toughness this year.

They are talent deficient, especially with 12 players on injured reserve, one on reserve/non-football illness, another two on reserve/non-football Injury and eight on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Friday. Two of the players on COVID are on the practice squad.

The Lions are also 30th in scoring and 29th in points allowed this season.

But, Detroit has stayed competitive in several games where it appeared to be overmatched. Since the bye week, the Lions are 1-3-1 with a walk-off victory over the Vikings and two losses within three points.

"When you look at them on film, guys are flying around, playing hard and I'd like to call it playing to win," edge rusher Markus Golden said.

Jared Goff is the Lions' starting quarterback, and he is someone the Cardinals are familiar with.

He faced Arizona eight times with the Rams and is on a seven-game winning streak in the matchup.

The Lions are fifth in the league in on-target passes, however, they are last in intended air yards per throw. They do not hit a lot of home runs through the air.

Next Gen Stats

"Obviously the record is not what they want to be, but when you watch the tape from a coach's perspective, it's a good football team," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "(Goff) is making throws, he's smart, he's putting those guys in good plays."

Detroit's main offensive weapon is second-year running back D'Andre Swift, but he will not play due to a shoulder injury.

Swift is Detroit's third-leading receiver with 56 catches. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is No. 1 on the team in grabs, but he will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing thumb surgery.

Missing both of their top weapons is a difficult position to be in.

The Cardinals will begin life without All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week. He reportedly suffered a potential season-ending torn MCL in Arizona's loss on Monday night.

He had missed three games already this season, but its different to lose him for the playoff push.

"That’s a big hit," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "That’s a guy we all love and trust out there on the field. When I was out, he was out, and the guys stepped up. I think that’s something that great teams do."

The confidence in Arizona is still high. It helps that running back Chase Edmonds is expected to return this week from an ankle injury.

Edmonds will join an offensive arsenal with receivers A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner. It is hoped that a hamstring injury that landed Ertz on the injury report Friday won't keep him out of Sunday's game.

"We have depth in our room, we have guys all over the offense that are brought here for situations like this," Kirk said.

The Cardinals still have a defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league and Murray, who is third in the NFL in passer rating and first in completion percentage.

The Cardinals are understandably heavy favorites. They have not lost consecutive games this year and Detroit is missing a lot of players.

But there are no guarantee games in the NFL, especially this year.

On the road again

Perhaps it was a good thing that Arizona was scheduled for nine road games this season. They are 7-0 with double-digit wins in each game.

Arizona can breaks its franchise record for road victories this week and become the 10th team in league history to win eight away games.

Injury report

Matchup history

The Lions have been on the Cardinals schedule for five straight seasons including 2021. This is the eighth meeting between the two sides since 2012.

Detroit has the upper hand recently, winning three of four with a tie. The Lions went to State Farm Stadium and defeated the 2-0 Cardinals in Week 3 last year.

The Lions also own the all-time series 34-28-6. The first matchup was in 1930, a 0-0 draw between the Chicago Cardinals and Portsmouth Spartans.

Players to watch

ExpertPlayerWhy?

Howard Balzer

WR A.J. Green

It's time for A.J. Green to really step up with DeAndre Hopkins out. If he reaches 100 yards, it would be the first time he does that in back-to-back games since 2016.

Alex Weiner

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is set to return against a team that has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.

Donnie Druin

WR Antoine Wesley

As if the absence of DeAndre Hopkins wasn't enough reason for Wesley to have himself a day, the current COVID mess in Detroit's secondary only gives more prominence for the receiver to step up and make plays for Kyler Murray.