ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

What’s In A Name? If Midland Weren’t Named Midland And Odessa Wasn’t Named Odessa..

By Gunner
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midland got its name because it was originally created as a depot halfway between El Paso and Fort Worth. Odessa is named after a city of the same name in the Ukraine because of its similar terrain. Everything has a story and when you're the first to come across something or...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 1

Related
LoneStar 92

Wow, Is It Really Going To Be 83 Degrees On Christmas in Midland Odessa?

When you think of Christmas weather, you usually think of cool temps, maybe some clouds, and an occasional snow flurry. Nope, not this year in the Permian Basin. Look, it's West Texas and yes we usually don't get snow on Christmas but at least it feels like Christmas with some cooler temps. Well, not this year. get ready to turn on your AC this Christmas!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

The Most Fun, Unique And Unusual Names For Midland Odessa Streets

No matter where you live--street names can vary from everything from numbers like "1st Avenue", etc to letters like "A Street".... There are common names like the names of states ("Illinois Street", "Louisiana", "Kentucky", "Kansas", even "Texas", etc). Those names--the names of Ssates--always seem to be the streets that go thru downtown areas. Also names of things like alcohol (Bourbon street, etc). Some can be unique, odd, and strange street names. We have all of them here in the Permian Basin. A combination consisting of numbers (42nd in Odessa as an example) or maybe even things like "County Road X" and "State Highway X"--to nouns like "University" street. Some have more than one pronunciation like "Cerrillos Avenue"... In English, you would pronounce the two L's. In Spanish--it would be Cerr REE os. Depending on the neighborhood, they can be pretty creative, too. Like "Conquistador"--meaning Spanish Conqueror. We also can't leave out character names as street names--like "Friar Tuck".
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

What Would The Ultimate Midland or Odessa Tattoo Look Like?

One thing is for sure-once you've gotten your very first tattoo--you want more. Even if it hurt when you got it done. Even if it was a pain to keep it moist with the salve or vaseline. Even if it was a pain wearing long sleeves while it healed. Hopefully, you were smart and didn't get a significant other's name written on your body. I've seen that one go bad on a personal level as my ex-wife had my name on her shoulder. She ended up getting a Bluebird tattooed over the top of it when we split. Regardless of whether it's just a small image of a flower, a symbol that means something to you, a heart, kids' names--whatever... You'll always want another one.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

The Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland/Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. Here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland:. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Midland, TX
LoneStar 92

5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This was a restaurant that I believe was a national chain that opened in the early 80s in the Courtyard Shopping Center. They had the best combination nachos on the planet and it was the place I hung out frequently once I was old enough to drink (which was 19 at the time) and I did spend my 19th birthday there and got one of their awesome margaritas. There was a restaurant by the same name that opened in Lubbock in the early 2000s but I don't believe it was part of the chain that was in Midland from 1983-1987.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

The Longest Street In Odessa Texas Is………

One thing is for sure in West Texas-traffic is definitely picking up around here. As oil prices remain pretty stead or go up-and oil companies are hiring and expanding once again-we're starting to feel it on the roads. Commercial and private traffic is increasing. Which begs the question--what actually IS the longest street in Odessa? Talking with someone at the Streets department on the phone--they agreed with me that it's probably 42nd street. There certainly never is a shortage of traffic during the day. They thought it could be a tie between 42nd and Andrews Highway.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa Poll: Naughty or Nice Gift Exchange At My Man’s Work Is So Wrong!

Midland Odessa Poll - Check this out...My MAN told be they are having a GIFT exchange at work and it's a NAUGHTY OR NICE gift exchange. He drew a female co-worker and she wrote NAUGHTY on it. This fool came to me asking what should I get her. The look I gave him. First off, what workplace does this kind of gift exchange and 2nd he knows better than to even think he's gonna get her a naughty gift. Gag gift or not. What do you think?
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
LoneStar 92

5 Things Newcomers Don’t Know About Midland/Odessa

If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are 5 of them that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Red Flag Days In Midland And Odessa Mean Batten Down The Hatches!

It's a windy one in the Permian today! So much so that it feels like "The Windy City" nickname belongs in West Texas, NOT in Chicago (although theirs is derived from a Political Convention coming to town and the politicians being "full of wind", not actual wind)... For those who wonder what it's like here on a day like this, click PLAY:
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine Woman
LoneStar 92

Christmas For Kids In Midland Odessa Made Better Thanks To YOU!

People in West Texas are the most generous, giving, and loving people in the world. Evidence of this happens every single day in my daily travels. Someone is always helping someone else. Doesn't matter if it's with a ride, a few dollars to get by, food delivery--you name it. And the holidays are NO EXCEPTION. This Friday at 8 pm--and going until 2 am... The generous folks at Torino's Pizza Bar--3303 N. Midkiff, Suite 110, in Midland--present an evening of great food, entertainment with LIVE music, and more all to benefit FOUR different LOCAL non-profit organizations helping kids and families right here in the Basin have a great Christmas!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

5 Permian Basin Christmas Gift Ideas To Give

Give the gift that says 'Permian Basin'! If you don't know what to give someone for Christmas who isn't from here, maybe a gift that represents our hometowns is the thing to do. Why give something that they can pick up themselves wherever they live? Give a gift that yells West Texas! I bet they will appreciate a gift that represents you and where you live.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy