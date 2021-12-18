What’s In A Name? If Midland Weren’t Named Midland And Odessa Wasn’t Named Odessa..

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This was a restaurant that I believe was a national chain that opened in the early 80s in the Courtyard Shopping Center. They had the best combination nachos on the planet and it was the place I hung out frequently once I was old enough to drink (which was 19 at the time) and I did spend my 19th birthday there and got one of their awesome margaritas. There was a restaurant by the same name that opened in Lubbock in the early 2000s but I don't believe it was part of the chain that was in Midland from 1983-1987.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO