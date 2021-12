SUN CITY – Mediacom Communications opened applications for $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 21st consecutive year, and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors. Scholarship recipients can use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in fall 2022. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership. Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available at http://mediacomworldclass.com. Information recently was sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. School officials are asked.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO