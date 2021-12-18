ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Martin Luther King III Urges People Not To Celebrate MLK Day And To Call On Lawmakers To Pass Voting Rights Law

By Yolanda Baruch
blavity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are demanding people to protest the national holiday celebrating the late civil rights icon. Instead, they are urging people to call on President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats to enact voting rights reform that has halted in Congress, according to CNN....

blavity.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Martin Luther King Iii
blavity.com

We Need More Gen Z'ers In Law School For A Successful BLM Resurgent Movement

In 2013, we saw the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the decision to acquit George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin. Since that moment, Gen Z has come of age where we participated in marches across the nation and used our voices to support efforts for policing and criminal justice reform. So many of us felt empowered and that we could change the world quickly.
SOCIETY
smcm.edu

18th Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration, Jan. 17

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 18th Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration, with the theme The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community, on Monday, Jan. 17 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. and costs $10 payable at the door. The program will begin at 8 a.m., featuring a keynote address by Dr. Mary Frances Berry, an activist in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. Following the program, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter will host a Day of Service, accepting donations of non-perishable foods, new or gently worn shoes and eyeglasses. The breakfast and program will be held in the J. Frank Raley Great Room, Campus Center (18952 E. Fisher Road). The Day of Service will be held within the Campus Center and Aldom Lounge. For more information, visit www.smcm.edu/mlk.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Mlk#Civil Rights#Racism#Senate#Democrats#Cnn#Thegrio#Democratic#Republican
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy