Martin Luther King III Urges People Not To Celebrate MLK Day And To Call On Lawmakers To Pass Voting Rights Law

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 18th Annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration, with the theme The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community, on Monday, Jan. 17 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. and costs $10 payable at the door. The program will begin at 8 a.m., featuring a keynote address by Dr. Mary Frances Berry, an activist in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. Following the program, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter will host a Day of Service, accepting donations of non-perishable foods, new or gently worn shoes and eyeglasses. The breakfast and program will be held in the J. Frank Raley Great Room, Campus Center (18952 E. Fisher Road). The Day of Service will be held within the Campus Center and Aldom Lounge. For more information, visit www.smcm.edu/mlk.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO