Diamond Wedding Band Collection at Szul: Up to 72% off

Cover picture for the articleShop a selection of discounted diamond wedding bands from...

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
Petco Merry Makings Holiday Collection: 30% off

Don't leave your pets out of the festive fun. Find clothes, beds, stockings, blankets, and more. Shop Now at Petco Tips Opt for store pick when available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Pictured is the Merry Makings Oh, Ginger-SNAP! Gingerbread Man Pet Costume from $13.99 (up to $8 off).
Best wedding band for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blogs and advertisements are always covering engagement rings for women, but men’s rings are neglected. Macy’s Diamond Brushed Band in 10k Gold features a masculine channel-set diamond band and is a star competitor. Macy’s offers resizing (if the band can accommodate it) with the purchase of its protection plan. The protection plan also covers repairs of any imperfections in the jewelry.
Christmas Gifts at 1-800-Flowers: 20% off

Take 20% off Christmas flowers and gifts with coupon code "SLEIGH20". Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers Tips Pictured is the Small Christmas Cactus for $35.99 after code. Shipping starts at around $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
Forever 21 Sale: 30% off

Take an additional 30% off already discounted apparel with coupon code "EXTRA30". Shop Now at Forever 21 Tips Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Big & Tall Styles at Nautica: 40% off

Shop sweaters, pullovers, polos, tees, shorts, jeans, and more. Shop Now at Nautica Tips Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. Pictured is the Nautica Men's Big & Tall Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover for $48 ($33 off).
Monoprice Holiday Deals: Up to 44% off

Save on headphone amplifiers, guitars, graphic drawing tablets, cables, wall mounts, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice Tips Pictured is the Indio by Monoprice Cali Classic Electric Guitar for $79.99 (low by $20). Many items ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
Moosejaw Brand Outerwear: 30% off

Save an extra 30% on already discounted jackets, parkas, hoodies, and more, in a range of options, with coupon code "MEATBALL". Shop Now at Moosejaw Tips Pictured is the Moosejaw Men's Cadieux Insulated Canvas Jacket for $49 ($130 off list). Shipping adds $4.95, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
$38 at checkout

It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Chewy Features Tri-post, sisal-wrapped design promotes satisfying scratches and healthy cat nails. Cactus shape with flower decorations adds a pop of southwestern fun to any home. Moppy fabric plush material on top and base for cats to rub and nuzzle. Stable, double-layer base to support kitty playtime.
Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
Boston Proper Semi-Annual Sale: Extra 30% off Sale and Clearance

Get extra savings on already discounted dress, tops, and more with coupon code "SAVEXTRA". Shop Now at Boston Proper Tips Shipping adds $9.95. Pictured is the Boston Proper Women's Embellished Stripe Zip Up Jacket for $63 after coupon ($57 off).
38 Affordable Experience Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. The perfect holiday gift doesn’t have to be something you buy from the store, cover in wrapping paper and place under the tree. Giving friends and family members an experience gift is just as wonderful — and it’ll create...
