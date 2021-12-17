Serenity Farm

ABSOLUTE STUNNER! Spacious 2 story home nestled in a quiet, gated NW community. Vaulted ceiling entrance with custom iron stair rail is spectacular! Spacious!! 4500 sq. ft. ! Room for every occasion! Formal living & dining, separate family room, HUGE kitchen w/ oversized granite nook/counters. Downstairs oversized bedrm w/ full bathrm ready for the in-laws, plus an office/den or additional bedrm & separate laundry room w/ plenty of cabinets and sink. HUGE master bedrm features a retreat and wet bar w/ mini fridge, fireplace, lg, balcony with views of the mountains. Master bath has jetted tub, a separate shower & dual sinks/vanities. Home has a total of up to 6 spacious bedrms, 4 full baths & main floor powder room. * 1/2 acre LOT w/ RV gates, ready for any type of large toys, entertainment. Children can enjoy the swingset , run on the grass or basketball court. Gather with friends for a BBQ under the HUGE gazebo or relax in the spa before bedtime. Buyer to assume solar lease. A MUST SEE!!
Comments / 0