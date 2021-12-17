ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Serenity Farm

eqliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the heart of Georgia’s Horse Country, Serenity Farm is an extraordinary. haven offering world class equestrian facilities along with the privacy and security of 40 acres of nature trails and lush pasture. Upon entry to the gated drive, you will find the centerpiece of the equine facilities at Serenity...

eqliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42996 Lost Farm Terrace

IMMEDIATE Delivery!!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Interior Unit beauty won't last long. The community is nestled among the lush tree preserve and winding creeks, Woodlands at Goose Creek offers homeowners a luxurious and peaceful retreat within the surroundings of historic Leesburg, VA. Within walking distance to Village of Leesburg, shopping and dining plus the everyday conveniences you will find everything you need and more. This homes offers an open design that is perfect for entertaining or larger gathers. With impressive features such as a 10' extension, multiple entertaining areas, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with huge center quartz island. Call today, we are confident you will love calling Woodlands at Goose Creek home. Open Daily - Monday through Sat 10am to 6pm. Sunday 12pm to 6pm.
LEESBURG, VA
primepublishers.com

FARM TO FLANDERS

The Ultimate Gourmet Picnic 2021, was a sold-out success on August 22 thanks to the generosity of numerous sponsors in the community who graciously stepped up to support Flanders’ mission. Special thanks to New Morning Market and Drakeley Real Estate for being the top sponsors for this year’s Ultimate Gourmet Picnic and for helping Flanders to put on such a fun and beneficial community event. Shown from left are Jennifer Callery-Stokes and Vince LaFontan of Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust, Tim Drakeley and Shelley Drakeley of Drakeley Real Estate.
LIFESTYLE
visitdallas.com

Holiday at the Farm

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department is hosting Holiday at the Farm - a family friendly event at Samuell Farm featuring Santa and Mrs. Clause, a holiday hay ride, a snow play area, festive music, sweet eats and treats, food trucks and so much more! Shop the artisan gift market and fulfill everyone's wish lists! Write a letter to Santa and make ornaments for your tree. Everyone is sure to have a great time! Entry is free however all attractions require tickets (sold onsite - $1/ticket).
LIFESTYLE
redfin.com

6351 Abacus Farms Ct,

ABSOLUTE STUNNER! Spacious 2 story home nestled in a quiet, gated NW community. Vaulted ceiling entrance with custom iron stair rail is spectacular! Spacious!! 4500 sq. ft. ! Room for every occasion! Formal living & dining, separate family room, HUGE kitchen w/ oversized granite nook/counters. Downstairs oversized bedrm w/ full bathrm ready for the in-laws, plus an office/den or additional bedrm & separate laundry room w/ plenty of cabinets and sink. HUGE master bedrm features a retreat and wet bar w/ mini fridge, fireplace, lg, balcony with views of the mountains. Master bath has jetted tub, a separate shower & dual sinks/vanities. Home has a total of up to 6 spacious bedrms, 4 full baths & main floor powder room. * 1/2 acre LOT w/ RV gates, ready for any type of large toys, entertainment. Children can enjoy the swingset , run on the grass or basketball court. Gather with friends for a BBQ under the HUGE gazebo or relax in the spa before bedtime. Buyer to assume solar lease. A MUST SEE!!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wmagazine.com

Suchi Reddy, Architect of Serenity

“I get the question ‘What’s your style?’ a lot,” says Suchi Reddy, with a weary laugh. It’s not a question any architect necessarily wants to answer. But for Reddy, it’s a particular challenge. Since founding her firm, Reddymade Architecture and Design, in 2002, Reddy has tackled a dizzying array of projects, from sprawling private homes to apartment interiors to commercial and institutional commissions around the world. Along with the diversity of her portfolio, the New York-based architect’s aesthetic defies any kind of easy shorthand: by turns refined and playful, inventive and familiar, Reddymade’s catalogue of built work is all but impossible to pigeonhole. But she does have a preferred descriptor for her singular approach. “In the end,” she says, “I say ‘I’m a Serene-ist.’”
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Serenity Farm#Horse Country#Woodstock
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS DFW

There’s A New Millionaire In Mansfield

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mansfield resident is $1 million richer after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the Texas Lottery drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2951 Matlock Road in Mansfield. The winning...
MANSFIELD, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lost dog Scoobee found in Wilkins, owners rejoice

Call it a Christmas miracle. Scoobee, the 60-pound shepherd/pitbull mix that escaped from the Banfield Veterinary Hospital in Monroeville on Friday - and had been on the run - was found by a man in Wilkins on Wednesday. He called police who came to pick her up and notified the dog’s owners, Nicholas and Darcie Chontas.
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy