61 details you might have missed in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for " Spider-Man: No Way Home ," now in theaters.

Insider rounded up the details you might have missed in Tom Holland 's third standalone Marvel movie.

There are many callbacks to the standalone Spidey franchises led by Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

In the top image: Zendaya in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." In the bottom image: Zendaya in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with a red arrow pointing to a necklace on her. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The movie picks up at the very end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," but this time around, MJ is wearing the broken black dahlia necklace that Peter bought in Venice on their summer trip.

This is less of an Easter egg and more of a consistency detail, in which the original moment from "FFH" doesn't exactly align with the continuation scene in "NWH."

In the top photo: Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom photo: Tobey Maguire in "Spider-Man 2." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

A civilian pointing out that Spider-Man is "just a kid" is a callback to the same line being uttered in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2."

In both movies, the line was spoken when the public found out that Peter, a teen, is Spider-Man.

In the top image: A red arrow pointing to a billboard advertising a musical in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom image: The exterior of a Broadway theater advertising a musical on "Hawkeye." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+

There's a billboard for "Rogers: The Musical," the fictional Broadway show seen on the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," in Times Square.

You can see the billboard at the start of the movie when Peter swings away with MJ to avoid the media circus that erupts when everyone learns he's Spider-Man.

The musical was featured more prominently on episode one of "Hawkeye," which premiered in November.

On the show, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) went to see the musical with his kids around the holidays. The "Hamilton"-esque musical is a smash hit about Steve Rogers/Captain America, whose post-"Endgame" fate is still largely unclear.

One of the musical numbers is inspired by the 2012 Battle of New York and shows actors pretending to be the Avengers as they dance and sing on stage.

The inclusion of the ad in "NWH," and the fact that the movie concludes around Christmastime in NYC, confirms that the film takes place during a similar time frame as "Hawkeye."

Mr. Delmar's deli seen in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Sony Pictures

Mr. Delmar's deli, which was destroyed in "Homecoming," is now called Delmar's III.

Peter's a regular customer at the deli, which boasts the "best sandwiches in Queens." During a fight with a bunch of criminals robbing ATMs, the bank gets blown up and the deli, which is across the street, gets burned down.

In a deleted scene from "FFH" that appears on the home release as part of a short film called "Peter's To-Do List," Peter goes to Delmar's, which has now been rebuilt, and buys a travel adapter and duel headphone adapter for his trip to Europe.

In "NWH," it looks like the deli has undergone another face-lift because the awning appears different this time around.

Tom Holland wearing a T-shirt that says "I survived my trip to NYC" in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter puts on his "I survived my trip to NYC" T-shirt that he wore in "Homecoming."

In "Homecoming," he was seen in the shirt when he returned home after the fight with Vulture on the Staten Island Ferry.

In "NWH," Peter hastily changes out of his Spidey suit and into the T-shirt when he runs home after his identity is revealed.

News anchor Pat Kiernan appearing on screens in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "Hawkeye." Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+

The same news anchor who's appeared on screens throughout other Marvel projects also shows up in "NWH."

Pat Kiernan is a real-life news anchor who has appeared as himself in Marvel films like "The Avengers," "Iron Man," Netflix's "Daredevil" show, and even Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Recently, he showed up on the series premiere of "Hawkeye" on Disney+.

In "NWH," we see him on a TV in Peter and Aunt May's apartment at the start of the movie, when the building gets surrounded by news helicopters trying to get a glimpse of the teen superhero.

In the top photo: Tom Holland wearing a black stealth suit in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." In the bottom photo: A news anchor is seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

There's a sneaky nod to Night Monkey on the news.

Peter wore the stealth suit while in Prague in "FFH," and Ned came up with the name Night Monkey.

In "NWH," a banner at the bottom of the TV screen reads: "Interpol issues arrest warrant for the Czech Republic's 'Night Monkey.'"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" includes a subtle nod to a notable location in the MCU. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

There's also a nod to New Asgard and a potential hint at what fans can expect from "Thor 4: Love and Thunder."

During the news broadcast, a headline appears on the bottom of the screen that reads, "Political turmoil continues in New Asgard as Z..." The scene cuts off before fans can get further details.

The upcoming "Thor" movie will reportedly star Russell Crowe as Zeus, so it's possible that the headline was teasing his character.

Peter's Iron Spider suit requires a charging station. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter has a charging station for his Iron Spider suit.

A sign taped on the wall behind it says, "Iron Spider charging. Do not unplug."

Peter started using the suit, which was created by Tony Stark, in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Peter used the glasses in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter still has the E.D.I.T.H. glasses that Tony Stark created.

Peter acquired the glasses in "FFH."

In "NWH," the high-tech accessory can be seen in the apartment when federal agents stop by with a warrant for Peter's arrest.

A brick with the phrase "We beleive Mysterio" written in red ink. Marvel/Sony

The brick that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock catches has the word "believe" misspelled.

Matt catches a brick that crashes through Peter and Aunt May's apartment, with the phrase "We beleive Mysterio" written in red ink."

A DODC truck in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

The Department of Damage Control (DODC) is constantly in pursuit of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

The DODC is a joint venture between Stark Industries and the federal government, which oversees the collection and storage of alien and other exotic materials.

We first meet the DODC in the opening scene of "Homecoming," when Adrian Toomes' team is shoved aside while cleaning up the mess of the 2012 Battle of New York.

In "NWH," they bring in Peter, Ned, MJ, and Aunt May for questioning after Peter's superhero identity is revealed.

Later in the movie, they arrest Happy Hogan and shoot at Peter after his first fight with Green Goblin.

Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Marvel Studios/Sony

Peter also wears another familiar graphic T-shirt in "NWH."

Peter wears the math shirt, seen in "FFH," when he tries to remove some stubborn green goo from his Spider-Man suit, after relocating to Happy's apartment.

Zendaya as MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Son

MJ has drawings from "Homecoming" on the wall of her bedroom.

In "Homecoming," MJ didn't even have detention, but she sat in the classroom anyway because, as she told Coach Wilson, she likes to "sketch people in crisis."

During a second detention scene, she taunted Peter by holding up a sketch of him looking sad.

Both of these drawings can be seen near MJ's bed in "NWH," when she and Peter talk via FaceTime one night.

Angourie Rice as Betty Brant in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

When Peter arrives at school for his first day of senior year, Betty Brant is on the campus reporting for Midtown News and says, "Go get 'em, tiger! Or should I say, spider?"

The school's mascot is the tiger. But in the comics, it's also the nickname that MJ gives Peter. Kirsten Dunst's version of MJ even called Peter "tiger" in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy.

In the top photo: A character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wearing a T-shirt with MJ's face on it. In the bottom photo: Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell Appling, on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Darnell Appling/Instagram

Zendaya's real-life assistant, Darnell Appling, has a cameo early in the movie.

His character is seen in a crowd outside the school, wearing a light-blue shirt with MJ's face on it and asking her if she's going to have Peter's "Spider babies."

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Flash Thompson releases a memoir called "Flashpoint."

The memoir is just another excuse for Flash to try and pretend as though he's best friends with Peter, when in fact he spent most of "Homecoming" and "FFH" bullying him.

While the book name is a play on Flash's first name, it's also the same title as a crossover story arc from DC Comics , centered on The Flash/Barry Allen.

In the top image: A framed photo of Peter and MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom image: Peter and MJ in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Sony Pictures

The display cabinet at Midtown High honoring Peter/Spider-Man includes a framed photo of him and MJ in Venice.

The photo was taken during their school trip in "FFH."

The Lego Death Star seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The Lego Death Star that Ned and Peter built in "Homecoming" completely falls apart.

In "Homecoming," Ned accidentally dropped the Death Star when he learned that Peter is Spider-Man. Ned and Peter rebuilt it together later in the movie.

It falls and the pieces break apart during a scene in "NWH" in which Peter receives another college rejection letter in the mail.

Top image: Zendaya as MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Bottom image: Kirsten Dunst as MJ Watson in "Spider-Man." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

MJ working as a waitress in "NWH" is reminiscent of the occupation of Dunst's character in Raimi's trilogy.

In Raimi's films that starred Tobey Maguire as the titular web-slinger, Dunst's version of MJ also gets a job as a waitress. In the first movie, she works at the Moondance diner, wearing a bright orange uniform. In the third movie, she's a singing waitress at The Jazz Room.

In "NWH," Zendaya's character works at a donut shop and wears a seafoam green uniform with pink detailing over a white long-sleeve shirt.

Benedict Cumberbatch in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Doctor Strange's mug spells out the phrase "oh for fox sake," a clever play on the expression "oh for fuck's sake."

He holds the mug when Peter visits him at the Sanctum Sanctorum early in "NWH."

Benedict Wong in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme.

Doctor Strange explains that Wong got the title on a "technicality," since he was blipped and disappeared for five years.

Doctor Strange performing magic in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "What If...?" Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+

When Doctor Strange's initial spell gets messed up, he contains it in an orange gem and places it in a cube.

Doctor Strange does a similar thing on the animated Marvel series "What If...?" On the show, he contains a spell within a sphere, trapping Ultron and Killmonger inside it.

In the top image, Doctor Strange looking at a magazine stand in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom image: Liz Toomes standing in a doorway in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Sony Pictures

When Spidey steals Doctor Strange's relic and swings through the city with it, you can briefly catch a glimpse of Liz Toomes on the cover of People magazine.

Liz (played by Laura Harrier) was the captain of the decathlon team at Midtown and Peter's love interest in "Homecoming." She was also the daughter of Adrian Toomes/Vulture, Spider-Man's primary foe in the film.

At the end of "Homecoming," Adrian was imprisoned and Liz and her mom moved to Oregon.

In "NWH," the magazine can be seen on a newsstand in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

"NWH" doesn't address what Liz has been up to since "Homecoming," but it looks like the magazine cover has a quote from the character saying, "He's a liar," referring to Peter.

Spider-Man dodges a car in the second trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man narrowly escapes getting hit by a silver car with the license plate ASM-8183.

You can see the license plate when Doc Ock enters Peter's universe and begins fighting him, assuming he's the same Spidey from his universe

There's also a license plate in the bridge scene that reads 63A5M-3, which seems to reference the 1963 "Amazing Spider-Man" comic book issue No. 3, which is the debut of Doc Ock.

Stan Lee at the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File

Another license plate, on a taxi, says 1228 in honor of Stan Lee.

Lee, who created the character Spider-Man with Steve Ditko, was born on December 28.

Spider-Man fighting Doc Ock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man 2." Sony Pictures/

While fighting Doc Ock, Spidey does a backflip kick off the villain, similar to a move that Maguire's Spidey did in "Spider-Man 2."

In "NWH," Holland's version of the character does the move during the bridge scene.

In "Spider-Man 2," Maguire's web-slinger executes the kick during his fight on the train with Doc Ock.

Doc Ock's mechanical arms wrapped around Spider-Man's head in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man 2." Sony Pictures;

Doc Ock wraps his mechanical arm around Spider-Man's head, just as he did in Raimi's "Spider-Man 2."

In "NWH," the villain forcefully grabs Spidey during the bridge fight.

In "Spider-Man 2," Doc Ock did a similar move during the bank robbing scene.

A Columbia sweatshirt can be seen hanging in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

There's a Columbia sweatshirt in the basement of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

That's the school where Maguire's version of Peter was bitten in the 2002 movie. It's also the college he attended after graduating from Midtown High.

Zendaya stars as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the MCU. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The undercroft of the Sanctum Sanctorum also has a box containing a goatee template, which explains Doctor Strange's facial hair style.

MJ is the one who picks up the box and looks at it as she, Peter, and Ned explore the room.

Jacob Batalon in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Ned's laptop still has the "everything is fine dog meme" sticker on it.

The sticker references the popular meme of a dog being surrounded by flames and claiming that things are under control.

The same sticker previously appeared on Ned's laptop in "Homecoming" and "FFH."

Spider-Man's black and gold suit seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Sony Pictures

Peter's black and gold Spidey suit — which is just his costume flipped inside out — was teased in "Homecoming."

In "Homecoming," Peter removed a tracking chip from the inside lining of his suit while on a trip to DC.

In "NWH," Peter reverses his suit before going out to the woods to investigate potential activity from multiverse visitors. That's when he first encounters Electro and Sandman.

In the top image: Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. In the bottom image: Foxx in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures; Columbia

Lizard acknowledges Max Dillon/Electro's drastic redesign.

Aside from ditching the blue lightning and skin tone for yellow lightning when he's Electro, Max's human format also looks much different from the engineer we first met in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Lizard points out that Max no longer has glasses, bad teeth, or a combover.

"Did you get a makeover?" he adds.

J.K Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man 3." Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

J.K. Simmons is back in action as The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson, wearing the same black hat from Raimi's "Spider-Man 3."

In "Spider-Man 3," he was seen with the hat on his head while on the street, trying to snap photos of Spidey's fight with Sandman and Venom.

In "NWH," he wears the accessory when he waits outside Happy's apartment building, hoping to get incriminating footage of Spider-Man.

J.K. Simmons in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Jameson wonders, "Why does Spider-Man hate national monuments?"

A banner with that question appears in "NWH" when Jameson speaks on DailyBugle.net.

To be fair, landmarks (like the Washington Monument in "Homecoming" and the Tower Bridge in "FFH") do often get damaged during Spidey's fights with his foes.

In the top image: A smashed Green Goblin mask in an alley in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom image: Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit resting on a garbage can in an alley in "Spider-Man 2." Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

The scene in which Norman Osborn smashes his mask and leaves it behind in an alley is reminiscent of Maguire's Peter Parker leaving behind his suit in "Spider-Man 2."

In "NWH," Norman fights internally with his evil persona, who wants to conquer this new universe upon arrival. As his dark side taunts him, he smashes the Goblin mask and abandons it in the alley.

In Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," Peter left his suit on top of a trash can in an alley after deciding that he wanted a life of his own and would abandon his duty as a neighborhood superhero.

In the top photo: Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In the bottom photo: Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

Willem Dafoe references his iconic line, "You know, I'm something of a scientist myself"

He says the line when Peter starts brainstorming how to help the multiverse visitors, by fixing their flaws and sending them back to their universes.

After Peter says that he has advanced tech that may be able to help, Norman says: "I can help you. You know, I'm somewhat of a scientist myself."

The Oscorp building seen in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man." Col

When Norman arrives in Holland's world, he says that Oscorp doesn't exist in this universe.

Considering that Oscorp was a key part of the past Spidey franchises, it's interesting that Holland's universe doesn't include it.

However, you can see a glimpse of an Oscorp skyscraper (with the logo from Garfield's Spidey movies) in a trailer for the upcoming Marvel/Sony movie "Morbius."

Peter Parker and Ned Leeds doing a handshake in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter and Ned do their signature handshake before they split to go on separate missions.

We first saw the best friends do the handshake in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

An earlier scene in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" sets up a battle that happens at the site of the Statue of Liberty reconstruction. Marvel Studios/Sp

A TV in Happy's apartment references the Statue of Liberty renovation project.

In "NWH," Captain America's shield is in the process of being added to the Statue of Liberty.

The movie's climactic fight involving the three Spider-Men and the villains takes place at the site, and the construction collapses.

Marisa Tomei in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Aunt May burns sage in Happy's apartment.

You can see her waving the sage around as she walks down the stairs, shortly before Peter realizes that Norman has been pretending to be a good guy the whole time. She was probably trying to make sure all the Spidey foes remained calm.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Director Jon Watts pays homage to the original "Spider-Man" trilogy helmer by including dramatic, Raimi-style close-up shots in "NWH."

You can see this style a few times, like in Happy's apartment when Peter's tingle gives him a heads up that Norman does not have good intentions.

In an interview with Den of Geek , Holland explained the homage.

"Something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the 'Raimi-cam,'" the actor said. "And he would do these really quick smash push-ins on the characters, which is something that Sam Raimi I suppose was quite famous for, so Jon definitely paid respect."

Peter Parker/Spider-Man mimicking Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow's fighting style in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

In his first fight with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in "NWH," Peter does a move that's reminiscent of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow's fight style.

Throughout her appearances in the MCU, Black Widow often did a move in which she jumped on her opponent and wrapped her legs around them while fighting.

Peter uses a similar fight tactic against Goblin, latching on to the villain's upper body and punching his head with his fists.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Green Goblin channels his comic-book counterpart by wearing a hooded outfit over his bulkier costume.

He wears a hood with cutoff sleeves and shorts over his Gobby outfit.

Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictured

When May tells Peter that he did the right thing by trying to find cures for the Spidey villains, frustrated, he tells her: "It's not my responsibility."

It was reminiscent of a moment in Maguire's "Spider-Man," when he let a robber escape in an elevator and sassed a police officer by saying it's not his problem.

Peter using the word "responsibility" in "NWH" was probably an intentional move, so that May could tell him that he has a gift and with great power, comes great responsibility.

Ned's Nana has some interesting items in her home. Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Ned's Nana has a green garment near a sewing machine and several knives mounted in her home.

The camera intentionally lingers on two shots: one showing several knives on the wall and another of the sewing machine and fabric. Perhaps the film is setting up Ned to be the Hobgoblin, a famous Spidey foe from the comics.

Another theory is that Ned might be some kind of sorcerer since there are many nods to that in "NWH."

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland recreating the pointing meme during two scenes in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

All three versions of Peter Parker recreate the iconic meme of multiple Spider-Men pointing at each other.

Holland, Maguire, and Garfield point at each other in Midtown High, as Ned calls out for Peter and sees all three of them respond because they have the same exact name.

They also point at each other while in their suits at the Statue of Liberty.

Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker stretching his back in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and clutching his back in pain in Peter Parker clutching his back in pain in "Spider-Man 2." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

While gearing up for the big battle, the two Spider-Men stretch their limbs and Maguire's Spidey complains to Garfield's web-slinger about his back being "stiff from all the swinging."

In response, Garfield's character tells him that he also suffers from back pains. Then he cracks Maguire's back for him.

This may have been a callback to a moment from Raimi's "Spider-Man 2."

In the film, Peter regains his mojo and jumps from a rooftop screaming, "I'm back!" But then he loses momentum and falls to the ground. When he gets up off the concrete floor, he clutches his spine in pain and says, "My back. My back."

Topher Grace as Eddie Brock/Venom in "Spider-Man 3." Columbia Pictures

Maguire's Spidey references the time he fought Venom in "Spider-Man 3."

"I fought an alien made out of black goo once," Maguire says, prompting Holland's character to talk about fighting an alien in space.

Paul Giamatti as Rhino in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Columbia Pictures

Garfield's Peter calls himself "lame" for fighting villains like Rhino, compared to the foes Maguire and Holland's characters have faced.

After hearing the other Spider-Men tales about battling aliens (referring to Thanos and Venom), Garfield's self-deprecating character mentions that he fought a Russian guy in a Rhino suit.

In case that sounds familiar, it's because Paul Giamatti portrayed Aleksei Sytsevich, who suited up in Rhino armor to fight Garfield's character at the end of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Electro in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures/Marvel Comics/ABC

Electro's redesign references his look in the comics and animated series.

In "NWH," Electro first shows up in his blue look from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" before transforming into a more grounded appearance that swaps the blue lightning for yellow.

When he appears at the Statute of Liberty in the film's major fight scene, there's a nod to the character's animated look from over the years, in which Electro sported a yellow mask.

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony P

Max Dillon says a line about a "Black Spider-Man," paving the way for fans to see a live-action version of Miles Morales.

Max makes the comment while speaking to Garfield's version of Peter in "NWH." He tells Peter: "There's gotta be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere."

The first hint about Miles Morales' existence in the MCU happened in "Homecoming." In the film, Donald Glover's character, Aaron Davis (who becomes the villain known as Prowler in the comics), briefly interacts with Spidey and mentions a nephew that he has in the area.

The animated 2018 movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" centered on Miles, voiced by Shameik Moore. Since then, fans, as well as Holland, have been rallying even more to see a live-action version of Miles in the MCU.

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in "Spider-Man 2." Columbia Pictures

When Otto and Maguire's Peter reunite, Peter tells him that he's "trying to do better."

This is a callback to a conversation the two characters had in "Spider-Man 2."

In the 2004 film, when Peter and Otto meet for the first time, the scientist says that his friend Dr. Connors described the youngster as "brilliant" but also "lazy."

In response, Peter tells Otto: "I'm trying to do better."

Otto then tells Peter that "intelligence is not a privilege, it's a gift. And you use it for the gift of mankind."

Later in the movie, when Peter removes his mask and reveals to Doc Ock that he's Spider-Man, Otto smiles and calls him "brilliant but lazy," realizing the irony of his past assumptions of Peter.

Moments later, Otto sinks into the river, along with the tridium.

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and Zendaya as MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Columbia Pictures/Sony; Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Garfield's version of the web-slinger has a major moment of redemption when he saves MJ.

Even before "NWH" was released and Garfield's return was officially confirmed, fans theorized that, based on the trailer, MJ would be saved by Garfield's character.

In one of the highlights of the film, MJ falls from the Statue of Liberty construction site and Peter jumps down to save her — but he's intercepted by Green Goblin knocking him with his glider.

MJ continues to fall backward, but Garfield's Peter sees the moment. Refusing to let another person die on his watch after what happened to Gwen in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," he springs into action and catches her.

After landing safely on the ground, Garfield's Peter and MJ both ask each other if they're OK, and the look on Garfield's face, knowing that he saved her, is incredibly heartwarming.

Figures emerging from a crack in the universe in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

As the universe begins cracking and people start coming through, you can see glimpses of Spidey characters like Scorpion, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter.

Doctor Strange closes up the cracks in the universe (at least for the time being), and so we don't get to fully see these characters who were breaking through.

Garfield's Spider-Man fought Rhino in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Back in the first end-credits scene of "Homecoming, " there was a brief reference to Mac Gargan becoming Scorpion as he crossed paths with Adrian Toomes/Vulture while locked up.

Mac had a large scar on his face and a scorpion tattoo and told Adrian that he had some beef with Spidey and would love to take down the web-slinger with some of his buddies on the outside.

In response, Adrian lied and protected Peter's identity, saying: "If I knew who he was, he'd already be dead."

Since then, we haven't seen the character again, though comic-book fans know that Scorpion is part of the Sinister Six — a legion of Spider-Man villains.

A standalone movie about Kraven the Hunter is already confirmed to be in the works , with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," portraying the popular Spidey foe.

Taylor-Johnson signed a multi-picture deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Runes appear in the sky in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "WandaVision." Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios/Disney+

Doctor Strange's magic is reminiscent of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's seen in "WandaVision."

This is a fitting parallel since the two characters will team up to tackle the multiverse next year in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

In the top image: Norman Osborn's death in "Spider-Man." In the bottom image: Harry Osborn's death in "Spider-Man 3." Columbia Pictures

Holland's version of Peter trying to kill Norman Osborn with his glider is a callback to two moments in Raimi's trilogy.

In 2002's "Spider-Man," Norman/Green Goblin fought Spider-Man near the end of the film.

After the villain took off his Goblin mask and revealed his identity to Peter, he claimed that he'd never hurt the teen.

He begged Peter not to hurt him, but at the same time, he secretly pressed a button that sent his glider directly toward the web-slinger, with the blades protruding. Peter jumped up, dodging the attack and as a result, the glider impaled Norman, killing him.

Harry Osborn (James Franco) faced the same fate in "Spider-Man 3," under different circumstances.

In the 2007 movie, Harry, who followed in the footsteps of his father and became the new Goblin, teamed up with Spider-Man in his battle against Eddie Brock/Venom.

During the fight, Venom grabbed Harry's glider and leaped toward Spidey, intending to stab him. Harry saw and jumped in front, protecting Spidey and letting the blades stab him instead.

Harry then died in Peter and MJ's arms.

In "NWH," Holland's version of Peter becomes uncharacteristically dark when his fight with Green Goblin leads to the death of his Aunt May.

In his rage, he becomes determined to make Green Goblin pay. At one point in their fight, Peter grabs the glider and nearly impales Green Goblin, but Maguire's Spidey stops him.

After all, Maguire's wiser Spidey knows that seeking revenge ultimately won't make Peter feel any better about what happened.

Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter wears a red and navy winter hat when he visits Aunt May's grave.

He puts a white flower by the tombstone and runs into Happy, who doesn't remember him because of the spell cast by Doctor Strange.

Coincidentally, those hat colors are the same ones used for the traditional Spidey suit.

Peter Parker's apartment in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man 2." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures; Columbia Pictures

The apartment that Peter moves into is a callback to the one that Maguire's character lived in during Raimi's trilogy.

Both apartments are modest-looking. In "NWH," Peter moves into his own place after Doctor Strange casts a spell to make the world forget who he is.

At the end of the movie when Peter moves into his new place on his own, he takes out a Lego figure of the "Star Wars" character Emperor Palpatine from one of his many boxes.

In case that toy looks familiar it's because fans previously saw it in "Homecoming" during Ned's first MCU scene. While at school, Ned showed Peter the figure and asked if he wanted to help him build his new Lego Death Star.

Later in "Homecoming," Peter helped Ned rebuild the Death Star (which broke) and Ned was again seen holding the Palpatine figure.

In "NWH," Peter puts the toy on a table along with a disposable cup that MJ served his coffee in.

It seems like a way to tell the audience that even though his best friends no longer remember them, he still cares about them.

Cristo Fernandez as a bartender in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Picture

"Ted Lasso" star Cristo Fernandez, who stars as Dani Rojas, plays a bartender in the mid-credits scene.

He's seen serving Eddie Brock at a bar in Mexico and filling in the "Venom" character on notable things that have happened in this universe.

You can read more about that end-credits scene here .