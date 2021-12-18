ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sukkiejhay Is Gearing Up To Drop His Next Album “Microphone Champion”

By Lost Boy Entertainment
24hip-hop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrisan James Olasunkanmi also known as the artist named Sukkiejhay was born in the West African country of Nigeria. He grew up in Africa’s second populous city of Lagos and quickly grew fond of music as a child. The creative started making music when he was 8 years old freestyling and...

24hip-hop.com

#Microphone Champion#Other Music#Next Album#Dance#West African
