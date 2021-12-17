ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Usa, safe baby vaccines, 8 myocarditis out of 7mln doses – Medicine

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 8 cases of myocarditis out of 7,141,428 million doses administered to children under 11 years of age. The data on the safety of anti-Covid 19 vaccines in children comes from the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (Acip) of the American CDC. Overall, the report reported...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
megadoctornews.com

Myocarditis and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News for Parents

Newswise — Many parents have been concerned about reports of myocarditis—heart inflammation—in some young people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. This worry is understandable. But there’s also reassuring news: Heart inflammation after the vaccine is a very rare event. In addition, most cases have been mild, with patients recovering after a few days of treatment and rest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
upr.org

Utah doctors study COVID vaccine-related myocarditis in children

As the COVID-19 vaccine became more available, some cases of heart inflammation in men in their 20’s and 30’s started popping up. As the COVID-19 vaccine became available to younger populations in the US, pediatricians including Doctor Dongngan Truong with University of Utah Health, started to notice cases of myocarditis, which is essentially inflammation of the heart.
UTAH STATE
Medscape News

Small Myocarditis Risk Now Seen for Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine

The first large population study to investigate the association between different COVID-19 vaccines types and cardiac effects and adverse events shows a small increase in the risk for acute myocarditis with both the mRNA-based vaccines and — in what may a first in the literature — an adenovirus-vector vaccine.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Medicine#Immunization#Myocarditis#Anti Covid#American
WDBO

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country. More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Myocarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination 'Is Rare': Study

Vaccination for COVID-19 is associated with a small increase in the risk of myocarditis in adults after a first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna vaccines, and after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to a study led by the University of Oxford. However, natural infection from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Multiple COVID-19 Boosters Safe, Immunogenic Following 2 Doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines

The study examined safety, immune response (immunogenicity), and adverse effects of 7 vaccines when used as a third booster jab. The first randomized trial of COVID-19 boosters given after 2 doses of either the ChAdOx1-nCov19 (Oxford–AstraZeneca, ChAd) or BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech, BNT) vaccines, published in The Lancet, found that 6 different boosters are safe and provoke strong immune responses in participants aged 30-69 years and those aged 70 years or older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sun-Journal

Many vaccines require multiple doses

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements. And no, I’m not vaccinated yet. I have trouble with things that are being shoved down my throat, requiring me to sign off on my rights, as this obviously hasn’t been put through normal tests. I didn’t have to sign off on any vaccinations for all three of my children, so I’m not sure why they’re expecting me to sign off on these ones — other than the fact that they’ve been rushed and the manufacturing companies don’t want to be liable for the mistakes that they’ve possibly made. — B.E.
HEALTH
healio.com

Top in cardiology: Vaccine-related myocarditis in young people, diet and CVD risk

In the top story in cardiology last week, researchers reported that most suspected cases of COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis were mild and resolved quickly in patients aged younger than 21 years. The researchers also noted the symptoms started a median of 2 days after vaccination, and the condition was more likely...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

Third dose, can it be done before 5 months? Does anyone who has had Covid have to do it? The infectious disease specialist Roberto Cauda replies

Omicron variant – The third dose is necessary, the vaccine has shown us that it is essential to reduce hospitalizations and deaths related to infections from COVID-19explains Roberto Cauda, ​​director of the complex operating unit of infectious diseases of the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic. We asked him the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the new Omicron variant and the third dose of vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Phase 3 trial reports one dose of Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, including against severe disease

One dose of Ad5-nCoV (Convidecia), a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 disease beginning 28 days postvaccination, according to a phase 3 randomised controlled trial published in The Lancet. The report indicates that Ad5-nCoV is safe, with no serious...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy