Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is now available to all. It's not just Shovel Knight himself that has made this franchise what it is, but also all of the other Knights that you come across or were able to play as in the original game. In Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon there are a total of thirteen playable characters with a variety of different unlock methods. In this Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Character Unlock Guide we'll go over each of the characters, how to earn them, and what their special ability is.

