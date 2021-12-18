ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Raleigh Major sets record on day 1 for most-watched Halo event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halo Infinite esport season has just kicked off with the Raleigh Major and it’s already shattering records as it became the most-watched Halo event of all time. It had been nearly two years since the Halo Championship Series held an open bracket event but Raleigh is finally here and delivering...

