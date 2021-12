Travis Scott appears to be taking steps to keep his promise of advocating for concert safety in the wake of his Astroworld Festival tragedy. In November, a surge ensued at the Houston festival, leaving an estimated 300 injured and ten dead from injuries. The youngest victim to succumb to his injuries was 9-years-old, and a huge fan of Scott's. Since then, Scott has been named in several lawsuits. He has filed his own, asking to be void of responsibility and placing the blame on the ill-preparedness of security at the event of 50,000 attendees. Now, Scott is working with city officials to do his part in making sure nothing like this happens again.

