One of the most peaceful moments of the holiday season to me happens when we turn off all the lights in the living room except for the lights of our Christmas Tree. I like to lay back on the sofa with both of the dogs strategically positioned around me. I then watch the dancing shadows of the tree's branches parade across the ceiling with every different blink of the bulbs on the tree. Throw in a little Christmas music on the radio and a glass of spiked egg nog and we can call that a holiday.

