As an actor, Maggie Gyllenhaal has been attracted to (and done some of her best work in) roles of considerable moral ambiguity, such as Sherrybaby, The Kindergarten Teacher, Secretary, or cable series The Deuce. So it figures that for her directorial debut she would choose a story about a female protagonist who’s “complicated” to the point of almost repelling sympathy—and that she would take the job seriously enough to give that role to someone else. (While it’s not always true, odds that an actor’s first directing project will turn out an insufferable vanity project greatly increase when they insist on starring in it, too.)

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO