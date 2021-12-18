ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ariana Grande’s Hilarious ‘Audition’ for Blake Shelton’s ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’ Video

By Jess
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Shelton is just about as country as can be. In addition to living a redneck lifestyle on his ranch in Oklahoma, he's known for picking country-strong contestants on The Voice, and he's got an ear for what it takes to make it in Nashville. The real question is, do his...

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
John Legend Covers Blake Shelton’s First Big Hit: Watch

John Legend probably won over some country music fans when he covered his rival Voice judge Blake Shelton’s 20-year-old- hit, “Austin,” on his online show from NBC’s The Voice, “Trailer Talk.”. Legend was joined by Carrie Underwood to join him after covering their duet of...
Blake Shelton’s Top 10 Music Videos, Ranked

Blake Shelton has done his share of music videos throughout his career and many of them shine. We take a look at what we believe are Blake’s top 10 Official Music Videos ranging from 2001 to today (2021). 8. Minimum Wage (2021) 6. Hillbilly Bone (featuring Trace Adkins) (2009)
Blake Shelton Wins Country Artist of 2021 at The People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton won big last night at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The Voice coach won Country Artist of 2021 right after the show’s semifinal eliminations. Shelton is no stranger to the fan favorite award show. He has won a total of seven People’s Choice Awards over the years.
‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton Uses ‘Country Boy Superpowers’ to Topple Giant Tree

The Voice star Blake Shelton worked hard on his music video for Come Back As A Country Boy and that means a lot of work was put into the making of it. It seems that Shelton has been hitting the gym because in the video he pushes a tree right over without a problem. Except for the fact that he isn’t actually pushing the tree over. While Shelton is doing his own stunts without a stunt double, he isn’t pushing trees down.
Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
