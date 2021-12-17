ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey says Mary is the real Queen of Christmas

 7 days ago

DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
In Style

Mariah Carey's Dating Requirements Include a Very Mariah Carey Stipulation

It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
Billboard

Here’s What Mariah Carey Had to Say About a Verzuz Battle With Beyonce

The fans want to know: Who would Mariah Carey be willing to do a Verzuz battle against? Though the list of potential opponents that are able to hold a candle to her 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums and five Grammy Awards is short, there’s one singer who Carey is against entertaining speculations of possible Verzuz battle.
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
POPSUGAR

Mariah Carey Says She Contacted Britney Spears During Conservatorship: "You're Not Alone"

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy / Steve Granitz. Last month, Britney Spears celebrated the end of a 13-year-long conservatorship. Now, in a recent interview with NME, Mariah Carey is revealing that she reached out to Britney during her conservatorship battle. "I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific," she told the publication. "So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: 'Guess what? You're not alone.'"
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Spending Holidays Apart From His & Mariah Carey’s Twins As He Mourns Loss Of Son

Nick Cannon’s Christmas holiday plans with Mariah Carey and their twins revealed after the tragic loss of his son, Zen. This year Nick Cannon, 41, won’t be spending Christmas with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex, Mariah Carey, 51. It appears that the Wild ‘n Out host understandably will not be doing much celebrating this holiday season after he tragically lost one of his seven children, son Zen, to a brain tumor earlier this month. Zen was only five months old when he passed.
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey says she 'loves Beyoncé so much'

Mariah Carey has said that she "loves" Beyoncé. The 'All I Want for Christmas is You' singer, 52, heaped praise on the multi-Grammy Award winning star, noting that she "admires" her so much. She said: "I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what...
uticaphoenix.net

Mariah Carey Talks Maintaining Christmas Spirit, McDonald’s Partnership And Her

Mariah Carey is celebrating yet another Christmas at the top and adding a few more holiday notches to her Santa belt. This year, among major accolades for her mega holiday song and starring in a second Apple TV+ special, the undisputed Queen of Christmas has partnered with McDonald’s to launch The Mariah Menu on Dec. 13.
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
1051thebounce.com

Mariah Carey Says She’ll Never Tour Again

If you’re holding onto a sweet sweet fantasy of being front row at a Mariah Carey concert, it may be time to snap back to reality. When asked if she has plans to tour in 2022, Mariah made it very clear she’s pressing pause on hitting the stage.
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey doesn't drive

Mariah Carey thinks it's "better for the world" if she doesn't drive. The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - let her driving license expire because she was uncomfortable with getting behind the wheel when she lived in New York.
mymixfm.com

Mariah Carey mesmerized by neighborhood’s synchronized Christmas light display

Mariah Carey is largely considered the end-all of all things holiday related, so you can imagine one neighborhood’s delight when its synchronized light display earned a thumbs-up from the self-professed “Queen of Christmas.”. A Mariah fan captured a video of the twinkling lights that were choreographed to her...
