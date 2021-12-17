Mariah Carey says Mary is the real Queen of Christmas

Nick Cannon’s Christmas holiday plans with Mariah Carey and their twins revealed after the tragic loss of his son, Zen. This year Nick Cannon, 41, won’t be spending Christmas with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex, Mariah Carey, 51. It appears that the Wild ‘n Out host understandably will not be doing much celebrating this holiday season after he tragically lost one of his seven children, son Zen, to a brain tumor earlier this month. Zen was only five months old when he passed.
