Ben Affleck's ex Katie Cherry gives thoughts on Jennifer Lopez reunion

Ben Affleck’s children look at their father in a different light since his recent viral appearance with Jennifer Lopez by his side. Speaking with ET in promotion for his film, The Tender Bar, Affleck was asked about becoming a meme, courtesy of his PDA-filled appearance with the pop superstar at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game. "I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes,” he told ET's Kevin Frazier. “My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."
Comments / 0