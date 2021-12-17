Ben Affleck's ex Katie Cherry gives thoughts on Jennifer Lopez reunion

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck's ex Katie Cherry gives thoughts on Jennifer...

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
Love Triangle! Alex Rodriguez Rumored To Be Dating Ben Affleck's Ex-Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus After Getting Dumped By Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is apparently dating his ex-fiancée's former-turned-current boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. A few months back, rumors began to swirl that the retired MLB star was hanging out with Ben Affleck's ex, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, who the actor dated before rekindling his 20-year-old romance with pop star Jennifer Lopez, who was engaged to A-Rod for two years.
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Allegedly “Pissed” About Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Garner Interview

Jennifer Lopez reportedly isn’t thrilled about Ben Affleck’s recent interview on Howard Stern, which got pretty intense backlash on social media due to him implying that he’d still be drinking if he was married to Jennifer Garner. (Note: Ben has since explained his initial comments, saying they were misconstrued and he has nothing but respect for Jen.)
Ben Affleck's Kids Feel He's A 'Success' Because Of A Jennifer Lopez Moment

Ben Affleck’s children look at their father in a different light since his recent viral appearance with Jennifer Lopez by his side. Speaking with ET in promotion for his film, The Tender Bar, Affleck was asked about becoming a meme, courtesy of his PDA-filled appearance with the pop superstar at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game. "I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes,” he told ET's Kevin Frazier. “My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."
Jennifer Lopez Using Ben Affleck As Her 'Personal Bank Account'? Here's Why [REPORT]

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently reunited this year, and fans have been gushing over their relationship ever since. However, there's a dark situation behind their relationship. The singer reportedly uses her beau as a "personal bank account" because of her longtime grudge after calling off their engagement in 2004; could this be true?
Jennifer Lopez shuts down rumors she's mad at Ben Affleck after Jennifer Garner comments

Jennifer Lopez is shutting down rumors that she’s upset with boyfriend Ben Affleck over comments he made about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The 48-year-old actor made waves last week when he said during an interview with Howard Stern that he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, and that he’d likely still be drinking had they not split up.
Jennifer Lopez's Reported Reaction to Ben Affleck's Howard Stern Interview

Ben Affleck is getting tons of backlash since his infamous Howard Stern interview where he implied his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, was the reason he began drinking heavily and developed an alcohol addiction. Now, his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez may be in danger. Sources told Page Six that Lopez is furious over Affleck's statements. "[Lopez] is pissed," the source told the publication. "She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn't want to be dragged into this."
After JLo Is Accused Of Drama Following Ben Affleck Comments About Ex Jennifer Garner, Lopez Speaks Out

Ben Affleck has been in lot of hot water of late. While promoting his upcoming film The Tender Bar, he opened up to Howard Stern about his struggles with alcoholism regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. But it wasn't the praise for the mother of his three kids, nor the lengthy reflection about his own issues, that spread like wildfire. Rather, it was the actor’s comments about feeling “trapped” at that time inspiring his turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism, which ultimately sparked a huge backlash online surrounding the idea that he was blaming Garner for his drinking problem. Subsequent reports even suggested that Affleck’s new/old paramour Jennifer Lopez was upset about what he said. However, JLo has since decided to speak out publicly about the situation.
Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
