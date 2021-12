LUSK – Some towns locate their Lights of Love tree indoors but Lusk folks like to drive by as they cruise the holiday décor, knowing they have made a difference with their remembrances. The community bazaar held over the first weekend in December gave many the opportunity to participate. The newly relocated Lights of Love tree is currently located below the patio outside the Niobrara Hospital dining hall so extended care residents and staff inside can enjoy them as well as those driving by.

LUSK, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO