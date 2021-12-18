ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landers McLarty Nissan gives free car to nominated community member

By Xavier Wherry
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season, one lucky community member is receiving a free car, courtesy of Landers McLarty Nissan and its Helping Hands charity. After receiving between 500 and 600 nominees, Landers McLarty Nissan...

