Landers McLarty Nissan gives free car to nominated community member

Gold medal Olympian Ryan Crouser celebrates his birthday with an athletic equipment drive and giveaway at the Salvation Army. Barlow High School alum and two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser returned to his home turf Monday, Dec. 20, to participate in the donation of youth athletic equipment to local nonprofit organizations and to celebrate his 29th birthday. The gathering at the Salvation Army, 473 S.E. 194th Ave., and the equipment drive was put together by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce to honor Crouser's athletic accomplishments. Chamber CEO Lynn Snodgrass said the event was to recognize the work...
Comments / 0